NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town working with county to get building torn down

NORTH – At the August North Town Council meeting, Mayor Julius Jones and Police Chief Lin Shirer said they have worked with Orangeburg County on the procedures to condemn and tear down the old NAPA building in the town.
Shirer said, “I have been working to get some buildings taken care of. The mayor and I have been making some calls, and we are working on getting the old NAPA building torn down.”
He stated that they would have to talk with Orangeburg County officials and others about options.
“The town cannot tear the building down ourselves. We do not have the equipment,” Shirer added.
Shirer mentioned that he and the mayor had driven around to a list of allegedly derelict properties citizens had complained about.
“Other than three properties on that list, I saw nothing wrong with them,” he added.
Shirer said some of them may have had tall grass but did not really have structural damage.
Shirer also discussed the recent “Stuff the Bus” campaign that the police department and the town sponsored.
“The bookbag giveaway was good. Everything was great,” Shirer said.
Jones said that over 200 bookbags full of school supplies were given away from campaign to local students, with the distribution having happened on Saturday, Aug. 7.
“The ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign was more than expected. We want to thank all who made it possible, including the police department, council, citizens, donors and volunteers,” Jones added.
Council into an announced executive session to discuss a contractual issue with Dominion Energy regarding the town street lights, according to the agenda.
Upon return to open session, council made a motion to consider moving to LED lights for the street lights through Dominion Energy, seconded the motion, and it was approved unanimously.
In other reports, Jones said the town dealt with a water leak around Edisto Electric Cooperative and has had the town welcome signs and Owens Park signs repainted. He added that a work order has been put in to have two town bathrooms repaired.
In other business:
- COVID-19 vaccines are still being administered in the town on Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church at 8502 North Road. COVID-19 testing is being held on Thursdays from 8:30 p.m.-4 p.m. at the pavilion at the North Town Square.
- The North Branch of the Orangeburg County Library is now open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Jones stated that he meant to mention during the last meeting that 250 of the Alzheimer’s Association’s “A Ride to Remember” bikers came through North on the third Saturday in July and stopped by the town to get pickle juice, sandwiches and water. They travel a 250-mile journey from Simpsonville to Charleston every year to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
- Councilwoman Jennifer Williams said that she was able to request that the S.C. Department of Transportation clean up a ditch in town and that they had done so.
- Councilman Jeff Washington said he had been working on park maintenance. He said he has been having to clean up a lot after the basketball players at the park.