NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town working with county to get building torn down

NORTH – At the August North Town Council meeting, Mayor Julius Jones and Police Chief Lin Shirer said they have worked with Orangeburg County on the procedures to condemn and tear down the old NAPA building in the town.

Shirer said, “I have been working to get some buildings taken care of. The mayor and I have been making some calls, and we are working on getting the old NAPA building torn down.”

He stated that they would have to talk with Orangeburg County officials and others about options.

“The town cannot tear the building down ourselves. We do not have the equipment,” Shirer added.

Shirer mentioned that he and the mayor had driven around to a list of allegedly derelict properties citizens had complained about.

“Other than three properties on that list, I saw nothing wrong with them,” he added.

Shirer said some of them may have had tall grass but did not really have structural damage.

Shirer also discussed the recent “Stuff the Bus” campaign that the police department and the town sponsored.

“The bookbag giveaway was good. Everything was great,” Shirer said.