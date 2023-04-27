NORTH -- The owners of four horses were accused of not cleaning up after their animals following a visit to a park in North.

Councilman Jeff Washington mentioned this incident during the North Council meeting on April 10, and said that he had to call the police chief about the issue.

Chief Lin Shirer of the North Police Department said, "I don't think there should be animals there."

Councilwoman Jennifer Williams said she thought dogs should at least be allowed there.

Washington said, in addition to the recent horses, that there is at least one big German shepherd that makes too much of a mess at the park and that people will not clean up after their dogs.

He made a motion for there to be no animals allowed at the park. The motion was seconded.

Mid-meeting, Council went into executive session to discuss an issue related to employment. No motions or decisions were made upon return from the executive session.

Early in the meeting, Mayor Julius Jones said he discussed with another regional mayor what grants had been applied for to use for water and sewer improvements and how those might be applied for by North. He had no further information at this time.

Jones also said the town will be getting bags and other materials for the April litter clean up if citizens are interested in forming a clean-up group.