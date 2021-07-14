NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town wants help with school supply drive

He stated not only do they need these school supplies and donations but that they are still in need of volunteers for the planning committee for the town and that those interested can contact the town hall.

Next, the final reading of the fiscal year budget was held during the meeting.

Jones stated, as he did during a previous special meeting, that the income and expenses match for the municipal and water and sewer fiscal year budgets respectively. The municipal income is $494,015, and the water and sewer income is $364,760.

He repeated that the budget is balanced and is being sent into the state.

Jones added that he will be meeting soon with the Municipal Association of South Carolina to determine what to do after the shut-down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other business:

Jones stated municipal elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2. The starting filing date is Aug. 2 by noon. The deadline to file is Aug. 16 by noon.

Jones stated that there were reports of a chlorine shortage but that the contractor for water and sewer services for the town has plenty of chlorine.