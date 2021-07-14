NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town wants help with school supply drive

NORTH – North Mayor Julius Jones and Police Chief Lin Shirer requested during the July council meeting that citizens of North help with a much-needed Stuff the Bus school supply campaign going on through Aug. 6 with distribution happening Saturday, Aug. 7.
North students will be returning soon to live classrooms after what has been a difficult couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are in need of pencils, pens, paper, folders, bookbags and anything else related to classroom use. A bus, currently at the town square, is being stuffed with supplies for the students.
Chief Shirer stated that those supplies will be kept locked away in the town hall each night. Donations, in fact, should be brought to the town hall.
Shirer noted, “We need supplies for all grades for kindergarten through grade 12.”
The Town of North will be distributing the aforementioned supplies in a drive-thru format on Aug. 7 at the town square. The town will announce a time for the distribution closer to the date.
“Citizens can also write checks and donate cash, and we will go pick up the supplies,” Shirer added.
Jones and council members all stated they would be willing to pick up supplies as well.
“We cannot emphasize community involvement enough,” Jones commented.
He stated not only do they need these school supplies and donations but that they are still in need of volunteers for the planning committee for the town and that those interested can contact the town hall.
Next, the final reading of the fiscal year budget was held during the meeting.
Jones stated, as he did during a previous special meeting, that the income and expenses match for the municipal and water and sewer fiscal year budgets respectively. The municipal income is $494,015, and the water and sewer income is $364,760.
He repeated that the budget is balanced and is being sent into the state.
Jones added that he will be meeting soon with the Municipal Association of South Carolina to determine what to do after the shut-down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business:
Jones stated municipal elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2. The starting filing date is Aug. 2 by noon. The deadline to file is Aug. 16 by noon.
Jones stated that there were reports of a chlorine shortage but that the contractor for water and sewer services for the town has plenty of chlorine.
Shirer stated in his police report that business owners in town or contractors or comparable business people coming from out of town into the town to do business need to pay business license fees. He stated the current business license fee is $50, but those who are caught not paying the fee will be ticketed with a $1,094 fine.
“It’s obviously better to pay the $50 than to have to pay that fine,” he said.
Councilwoman Jennifer Williams stated she turned in reports of damaged signs and ones that were knocked down to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Councilman Jeff Washington stated that SCDOT needs to mow the ditch area near the park in town and that he has been working to help with cleanup around the park, including the restrooms.