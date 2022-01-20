NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town had 10 drug busts

NORTH – The North Police Department had approximately 10 drug busts from December to the present and an arrest of an individual with a stolen vehicle, among other arrests, as stated by Police Chief Lin Shirer during the town’s council meeting at North Town Hall the evening of Jan. 10.

Shirer said, “We conducted several checkpoints along with the S.C. Highway Patrol during the holidays. One person was arrested for driving under the influence. Two were arrested for possession of marijuana. Another was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.”

Shirer said they also had other arrests for drugs from last month to the present, including two for trafficking heroin, one for trafficking meth, and three for possession of meth.

The North Police Department, for an unrelated charge, also apprehended a suspect from Bamberg County.

Mayor Julius Jones next discussed a recent power outage in the town: “Electricity was out all day on Monday, Jan. 3. I need somebody to work with the county for a grant for a generator.”

Shirer added that the power was not back on at the North Town Hall until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Jones next stated that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control conducted a test on the public water system on Dec. 12 to evaluate it in the town and that North received an overall satisfactory rating.

A second reading of an ordinance to adopt a revised business license ordinance in accordance with the S.C. Business License Standardization Act was made during the meeting, seconded, and approved. This ordinance and act have been reported on numerous times previously in The Times and Democrat.

In other business:

Councilman Jeff Washington will be leading a litter cleanup on Saturday, Jan. 15, in the town. Volunteers, including citizens and officials, should meet at the North Town Hall at 9 a.m. Mayor Jones will be getting the bags and other materials for the volunteers and officials. Jones said a youth pastor from Swansea had inquired about volunteering in the town, and Washington recommended that the youth pastor and others join in the litter cleanup efforts on Saturday.

Councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat stated she has been working on getting A.A. meetings restored in the town, meeting with North United Methodist Church to get them re-established.

Councilwoman Jennifer Williams stated she made notes right after a recent windstorm to show where branches were down and sent this to the S.C. Department of Transportation. She added DOT ran through and made the roads safe for travel.

The North Town Hall and all facilities will be closed for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 17.

