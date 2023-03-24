NORTH -- The Town of North is exploring the options of renting property within the town.

North council voted March 13 to give Mayor Julius Jones permission to look into renting, for the town, the old North library property at 9316 North Road in the town.

The decision to rent the property has not been made at this time. Jones said after the meeting that he is just making inquiries.

Council went into executive session at midmeeting to discuss a proposed contractual arrangement on 9316 North Road. Upon the group's return from closed session, a motion was made and seconded for the mayor to look into a contractual arrangement to rent the aforementioned property.

Councilwoman Jennifer Williams, earlier in the meeting, discussed a grant development session that Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone and she attended.

“It was amazing,” Williams said.

She continued, “We looked into community block grants and have a contact in Beaufort to assist with them.”

Councilwoman Whetstone added that one of the women from Lower Savannah Council of Governments is coming to look through the town at dilapidated buildings to tear down. Whetstone said the representative will be helping the town use ordinances to do this and affirmed there is a process for the removal of such buildings.

Whetstone said they will then look into adding improvements to the town such as additional sidewalks, etc.

Additionally, Mayor Jones mentioned that an array of health services will soon be available to the Town of North starting Monday, April 3, from Family Health Centers' medical mobile unit. He said this will help citizens eliminate some of the expense of medical transportation to Orangeburg.