NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Police make arrest in auto break-ins

NORTH – Chief Lin Shirer of the North Police Department, during the North Town Council meeting Jan. 9, announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly committed seven crimes during the holidays.

“We had a string of car break-ins during the holidays. We had six car break-ins and a home burglary,” Shirer said.

Next, Mayor Julius Jones gave a water report and stated when the temperature was below freezing in December that several town water lines burst and were repaired.

Jones also added that the Christmas decorations for the town have been put away for next year.

During the middle of the meeting, council went into executive session for “discussion of employment,” according to the printed agenda.

No motions or decisions regarding the discussion of employment were made upon return from the executive session.

During the council reports section of the meeting, Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone agreed to look into a block grant for the town.

Councilman David Kruger said he would be looking into quicker notifications after a recent storm came into the area very quickly.