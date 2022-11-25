NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: ‘Pink Out’ raises money for RMC

NORTH – The Town of North’s “Pink Out” Breast Cancer Walk and Awareness event helped raise money for the Regional Medical Center.

The committee that helped coordinate the event presented a $500 check to RMC’s Amy Williams during North’s town council meeting on Nov. 14.

The committee included Councilman Jeff Washington, co-coordinator, and Awanda Livingston and Kim Oliver, co-coordinators.

Williams thanked the committee.

Washington said, “I thought the event went really well. We plan on repeating it. I wanted to add that my wife made some (food) donations to the event as well.”

In other business, Mayor Julius Jones said the S.C. Department of Transportation “is making changes to Highways 321 and 178 in North. They are going to make a handicapped crossing at the highways.”

He also mentioned some expansion at the intersection.

“It’s going to be roomier for vehicles and more handicapped accessible,” Jones added.

Jones also said Companion has completed hotspots for internet service in downtown North.

Police Chief Lin Shirer said the trunk or treat event with the North Fire Department went really well on Halloween.

“We actually ran out of candy twice,” Shirer said. They quickly replaced it.

“Next year, we are going to make the event bigger,” he said.

Shirer said some businesses in the Town of North still have not paid their business license fees and that there will be a penalty if those are not paid.