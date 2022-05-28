NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: No decision made on property issue

NORTH – During public comments during the regular North Town Council meeting Monday evening, May 9, a lawyer speaking for Rose Stroman requested that the town release a plat of an undeveloped roadway that dates back to 1923 to her and stated that this would release the town of any liability for it.

“Quite frankly, there has never been a road there as of 100 years next year,” the lawyer representing Rose Stroman said.

The Town of North, over several months according to previous articles in The T&D, has not allowed at least one citizen to discuss a property issue during a public meeting. This was one of the reasons former Councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat cited for resigning from council in March.

No decisions or motions were made publicly regarding the Stroman property. Council did not go into executive session to discuss the issue, and the regular meeting took less than 30 minutes to be held. As in past couple of meetings, the galley was full with almost every seat of the available 10 filled.

Mayor Julius Jones, early in the meeting, proposed that the 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget be amended to include $176,236.76 in federal American Rescue Act funds. A motion was made, seconded, and passed unanimously.

S.C. Rep. Russell Ott came to the North meeting to discuss state ARA funds and distribution.

“I wanted you to be prepared and have a plan,” Ott said.

He mentioned several approved uses of the funds, including for water, wastewater and broadband.

Ott stated that state ARA funds will be distributed in grants and that towns will provide the matches.

Chief Lin Shirer of the North Police Department, earlier in the meeting, requested approximately $61,000 from the town to replace police radios, walkie-talkies and other equipment to keep the department current with Orangeburg County dispatch. Council approved the expense. Shirer also mentioned 18 incident reports in general and that police will be doing checkpoints around the Town of North.

A special election for an open council seat left after Councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat resigned in March will be held Tuesday, June 7, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the North Town Hall.

