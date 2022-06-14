NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: New councilman sworn in

NORTH – David Kruger was sworn in as a new councilman for North Town Council by Mayor Julius Jones during the regular council meeting on Monday, June 13.

A special election was recently held to fill the seat left by Councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat, who resigned earlier this year, and Kruger won the election for that seat.

Police Chief Lin Shirer, earlier in the meeting, said in his report that they have had a lot of wrecks in the town -- particularly at the traffic light not far from the North Town Hall.

“We have had five accidents at the traffic light that were pretty serious,” Shirer said.

He urged that people in the town or passing through the town drive more carefully.

Mayor Jones gave his report and stated that the water tower's interior has been sandblasted and painted.

“At the end of this week, the paint will be dried or cured as they call it,” Jones added.

He said they will be disinfecting the interior and refilling it and that the work should be done by July.

Jones also mentioned that low income individuals will have reduced internet costs and that there will be a new, free internet hotspot in town, thanks to some newly installed fiber-optics.

Jones also mentioned that the ceiling was bending in town hall, but there was no water damage. He said someone is coming to town hall to inspect it and give an estimate for repairs.

Jones next said, “I will also be working with the Chamber of Commerce to attract more business to the town.”

In other business:

Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone has been, in previous meetings, discussing the issue with stray dogs in the town and trying to get the Orangeburg County Animal Shelter involved but also mentioning the overcrowding at the shelter. A potential solution to help the shelter has been determined. Whetstone said during this meeting, “There will be a fundraising meeting Tuesday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Emergency Service Training Center in Orangeburg about the animal shelter.”

Whetstone also said the town is trying to get 29 women to sign up for a free mammogram so that they can get a mammogram van to come to the town. Councilman Jeff Washington said that the town plans to have a breast cancer walk and awareness event Saturday, Oct. 1, and that they could coordinate having the van in the town during the event.

The town had a special called meeting on Thursday, May 19. Jones, according to minutes from the meeting, gave second reading of an ordinance amending the annual budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. A motion was made by Whetstone to approve the ordinance. It was seconded and approved. The amendment reflected the receipt of the American Recovery Act Plan funds. According to a previous meeting, the ARA funds totaled $176,236.76.

