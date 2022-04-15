NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor won't allow citizen to speak at meeting

NORTH – Mayor Julius Jones refused a public comment from a citizen during the regular North Town Council meeting on Monday evening, April 11, because the citizen did not write down that he was going to speak on a topic directly related to the agenda.

Signing up for public comments requires that a citizen show that he or she is speaking about a topic directly related to the agenda or under consideration from a previous council meeting. This is according to a policy and ordinance that was effective March 14, 2016, from a previous administration. The agenda was posted over 24 hours before the meeting at North Town Hall, according to several sources.

If a person wishes to speak on a matter unrelated to an agenda item or previously discussed topic, they must submit a request in writing to the town clerk 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Shortly before the meeting was adjourned, Jones said, “We have a sign-in for public comments, but the topic (the citizen wrote) says general. If you read the guidelines, it does not apply.”

According to the policy, citizens must submit in writing to the town clerk prior to the meeting if they have a topic unrelated to the upcoming agenda or unrelated to a topic under consideration from a previous meeting. This policy is usually printed on the back of every agenda handed out at each meeting and has been done so for a little over six years.

Former Councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat, who resigned almost a month ago, stated in a previous article in The T&D that the town’s public comments policy during meetings needs to change. No discussion of her resignation or the upcoming special election to replace her was done during Monday’s meeting.

“If you (citizens) have an issue that you wish to address, please go to the meeting and sign in, stating that you wish to speak during the meeting. You may be met with resistance,” Jeffcoat stated after her resignation.

According to the February council meeting, Jeffcoat, who was still on council at the time, stated one of her constituents had been having trouble getting on the meeting agenda to discuss a land issue.

Jeffcoat asked Jones publicly during the February meeting why a citizen’s inquiries about getting on an agenda for a council meeting were not being answered.

Jones stated, “We should not discuss this ... during open session. It should be discussed during a closed (executive) session.”

Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone said that a citizen just needs to contact the town hall prior to a meeting to get on the agenda.

Jeffcoat alleged that the citizen had called multiple times and was not placed on the agenda.

Yet another citizen interrupted Monday night’s meeting to ask a question about water quality. Jones asked rhetorically, “May I finish, please?”

This was not during the public comments part of the meeting, and the citizen was not adhering to policy and possibly parliamentary procedure.

Approximately 10 citizens showed up to the meeting Monday night where usually there have only been one or two during this year.

A television news reporter from a news station in Columbia came to the meeting, recorded it and was observed going toward the council chamber table at the end of the meeting to introduce herself to Jones and potentially ask him some questions.

Jones was observed walking away from the reporter quickly after she introduced herself. Jones did not say anything to her, and the reporter just stood there. Jones was unable to be asked additional questions by The T&D immediately following the meeting either. He rushed out of the council chambers and did not speak with citizens either.

Jones, during the meeting, however, did mention municipal and water and sewer budgets totaling over 1 million.

He said state Rep. Russell Ott had been scheduled to attend this meeting, as he had at a previous meeting, to discuss the American Rescue Plan, but Ott did not attend.

Jones also said that Comporium will be digging to put in fiber-optic cables in the town.

“My understanding is that many people in the county were unable to get access to fiber-optic cable,” Jones added.

He said the new cables, once placed, will allow students to better do their work over the internet and for telehealth video conferencing among other things.

Jones also discussed water department issues.

“Our water tank is scheduled for cleaning in mid-April. They will be here in seven to 10 business days,” Jones said. This is regular, routine maintenance of the water tank.

Approximately mid-meeting, still regarding water issues, council went into executive session to discuss a contractual matter with the OCAB Water Assistance program. No motions or decisions regarding this upon return to regular session.

In other business:

• Jones, in regular session, brought up parks and recreation issues as well. “Chips have been ordered and were scheduled to arrive in March. They will be here in mid-April,” Jones said. Councilman Jeff Washington said they will be installing a new lock on the women’s bathroom at one of the facilities in town.

• Councilwoman Jennifer Williams stated she had recently looked at the flooding situation in North after the recent bad storms and had contacted officials in Orangeburg with reports regarding the flooding.

