NORTH – Mayor Julius Jones stated during the North Town Council meeting held on Feb. 13 that the overall town budget has varied from approximately $1.4 million to closer to approximately $1.3 million from late 2022 to early 2023.

The December 2022 figure was closer to approximately $1,362,000, and the January 2023 figure was closer to $1,308,000 with an approximate difference of $54,000.

Police Chief Lin Shirer gave a report on a wave of major thefts of corporate, town and citizens’ property which has been happening in the past couple of months in North and mentioned that some suspects have been apprehended.

Later in the meeting, Lori Sally of McGregor and Company gave an independent auditor's report at the meeting, and it appeared to be a clean audit.

Sally said, “Financial statements are fairly stated in all respects. This is a fair opinion.”

She also did say there was a $30,000 difference between two years because of the expense of some radios.

Regarding the state of the audit for the town, Sally said, "It was unmodified, which is the best opinion you can get."

In other business:

• Jones said new stop lights and new poles as well as handicapped crossings will be installed in the town soon.

• Jones said the Town of North will be participating in the Orangeburg County Cleanup Month in April, and that the county will be providing gloves and bags for the initiative.

Councilman Jeff Washington said he would be looking for some good dates for the cleanup in April. The dates will be announced in the March meeting.