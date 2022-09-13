NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: First 'Pink Out!!!' vs. breast cancer is Oct. 22

NORTH – The Town of North has changed the breast cancer walk and awareness event to Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m. as announced during the council meeting Sept. 12.

The first “Pink Out!!!” Breast Cancer Walk and Awareness Event will be at Drew-Owens Park at 613 Camelia St. The Town of North Police Department planned the route for the walk. Breast cancer survivors will be at the Town Square along with vendors and more.

Councilman Jeff Washington, who helped start the event, announced the date change and introduced Awanda Livingston, who gave a presentation during public comments about the event.

Livingston, who is co-coordinating the event with Kim Allgood with assistance from Washington, said they have moved the date so that the event would not conflict with other breast cancer walks/events in the region.

“Our common goal is to raise funds for this charitable event,” she said.

Livingston has created vendor forms, participant applications and brochures, which can be obtained through her or Councilman Jeff Washington.

Livingston said she is trying to get the Regional Medical Center’s breast cancer screening van to come to the event.

“If I can get at least 10 (confirmed) individuals who have not had a breast exam with a doctor’s write-up, they can bring the vehicle,” she said. Interested individuals may contact her at awandalivingston@gmail.com.

Livingston said that regardless of whether the van can come, RMC is putting together breast cancer awareness packets for the event and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department may be participating as well.

She added that the community outreach coordinator from RMC may be able to attend and speak at the event and that she is looking into having the North Branch of the Orangeburg County Public Library have a representative come and provide information as well.

“I also have people in place who are breast cancer survivors. I have 4-5 breast cancer survivors to volunteer,” Livingston said.

She added that they need more volunteers in general for the event for water stations for the walk and other tasks.

Donation forms will be handed out to local businesses soon.

Registration for individuals is $25 and includes the price of a T-shirt. No more than eight walkers can participate in a group.

Livingston said, “We have a start so far but still have a long way to go ... I gave the town the name "Pink Out!!!" Breast Cancer Walk. ... I want this to continue around the same time each year.”

For vendor information on the “Pink Out !!!” event, contact Jeff Washington at 803-730-2362 or email awandalivingston@gmail.com.

Thomas Sharpe, area director for Aiken Electric Co-op, announced earlier in the meeting that they are building a storm-restoration shelter in the area that will be completed around January or February 2023. It will have a community room, full-service kitchen, sleeping quarters and bathrooms.

“If we have a major storm, it will house about 50 people,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said, “We will let the community rent it when there are no storms.”

He stipulated that for non-emergency usage that the bathing/shower facilities will not be available.

Mayor Julius Jones, earlier in the meeting, stated that many residents took advantage of the home energy program Dominion energy put on last month.

He also mentioned that the NAACP and the United Way are offering various programs to the public. Contact the town hall for more details.