NORTH – Chief Lin Shirer of the North Police Department stated during the North Town Council meeting on Monday, May 8, that a Dodge Challenger was stolen from a residence.

Police are investigating the theft.

He also mentioned a few shoplifters were apprehended at the Dollar General and Family Dollar stores in the town.

Mayor Julius Jones later said in his report that the current budget for the town is $1,444,000.

Jones earlier said that he met with a neighboring town’s mayor about how it acquired funds for its water system. He was told they applied for grants through the S.C. Infrastructure Authority and that 219 grants worth over $1 billion were distributed within the past year.

Jones asked that council members research these grants for the water system.

He also asked for citizens to be aware that Dominion Energy is making rounds in the town to replace old electrical meters with smart meters.

Jones, later in the meeting, introduced Brittany Cooper, a new town clerk who has been working since April.

In other business:

• Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone said she will be meeting with a representative with the Lower Savannah Council of Governments later this month to create a list of dilapidated residences in the town so that they can be torn down.

She said they will work on dilapidated businesses at a later time.

• On Saturday, July 15, the Ride to Remember cycling event will make its annual stop in North as it raises money for Alzheimer’s research. The town will provide beverages, pickle juice and snacks. Jones said they usually start coming through at 9 a.m. and continue through noon.