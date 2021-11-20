NORTH TOWN COUNCIL:Councilwomen sworn in

NORTH – Newly-elected Councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat and incumbent Councilwoman Jennifer Williams were both sworn in by Mayor Julius Jones at the North Town Council meeting on Monday evening, Nov. 8.

Jeffcoat and Williams later volunteered during the meeting to head up a cleanup effort in the town with Councilman Jeff Washington. These cleanup efforts would be to continue the Orangeburg County litter cleanups. Williams stated she has been looking into grants for water line improvements.

Jones said a volunteer with the local Church of Latter-day Saints recently cleaned up the Veterans Park and replaced wood chips there in preparation for Veterans Day.

“This was greatly needed and appreciated,” Jones said. No event was announced for the holiday.

Jones later said, “The auditors from McGregor and Company will be here this week.”

Jones also mentioned that COVID-19 booster shots will be given at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North each Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

In other business:

• Al Jenkins, representative from Sen. Tim Scott’s office, was in attendance as he was at a recent council meeting in Neeses. He mentioned S.C. possibly designating $500 million in federal Relief Act funds to cover water and sewer systems in small rural counties. Jenkins stated Councilwoman Williams might want to take this into consideration as she is looking into water line grants.

• Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone stated she contacted the Orangeburg County Animal Shelter recently about a pack of five dogs in town.

“There are five dogs terrorizing a neighborhood, killing cats and causing havoc,” she added. She said the shelter replied that they are full right now and cannot pick the dogs up until there is space.

• Police Chief Lin Shirer said they have had a few shopliftings in the area.

“Be vigilant. Lock your cars,” he added. He also emphasized that people need to pay their business license fees because the penalty for not paying is a lot greater than the fee itself. Chief Shirer mentioned some positive news from October.

“The Trick or Treat event we had with the Fire Department went well,” he said.

• Jones said the North Christmas Parade will be happening Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. and that events for the day will start at 11 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0