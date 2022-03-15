NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Councilwoman: Why can't constituent get on agenda?

NORTH – North Councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat stated during the North council meeting in February that one of her constituents has been having trouble getting on the meeting agenda to discuss the closure of an alleyway near said citizen’s property.

Jeffcoat asked North Mayor Julius Jones publicly during the meeting why the town did not have an attorney present at meetings, if the town had an attorney, and why a citizen’s inquiries about getting on an agenda for a council meeting were not being answered.

Jones stated they do have an attorney who does not attend meetings and repeatedly stated, regarding the constituent’s/citizen’s concerns that Jeffcoat was sharing, “We should not discuss this ... during open session. It should be discussed during a closed (executive) session.”

Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone said that a citizen just needs to contact the Town Hall prior to a meeting to get on the agenda.

Jeffcoat alleged that the citizen had called multiple times and was not placed on the agenda.

She also alleged that the ordinance which states that only past or present business on the agenda can be discussed during public comments was changed from a previous administration. According to past coverage and observation from The Times and Democrat, the policy/ordinance is the same as it was when Patty Carson, the previous mayor, was in office.

In fact, the handout, “Guidelines for Citizen Participation,” given out on the meeting agenda still states that the policies for public comments. The ordinance was effective March 14, 2016, which would have been from the previous administration’s, Carson’s, on forward.

Jeffcoat did not state whether she meant the most previous administration or the one that came before it had a different policy regarding public comments. She left the meeting quickly during the adjournment as final notes were being taken and could not be reached for additional comments.

Lori Salley of McGregor and Company, earlier in the meeting, gave the 2021 Audit Report for Council and stated they are giving the town a clean opinion for it.

Salley mentioned they did have to change one thing during the audit, putting the separate Victims Assistance account as part of the regular account, and mentioned that the general fund and water and sewer fund are very healthy for the town.

“Your only long-term liability is your pension liability,” she added.

Salley next said, “Fund balance vs. expenditures is 93%. That is very good!”

She said they had to add in that the Town of North received $167,237 in American Rescue Act funds in October. (The town, according to Jones, will be meeting in a future council meeting with a representative from the Municipal Association of South Carolina regarding usage of these funds.)

Jones earlier in the meeting stated that $352,473 total of American Rescue Act funds will be received by the town.

Jones also addressed a rumor he investigated by meeting with the school superintendent and said, “North schools are not being considered for closure.”

He mentioned the district is discussing a new HVAC for the high school gym but their facilities are some of the newest ones in the area.

Chief Lin Shirer added, regarding the schools, that the new school resource officer for the town, Candace Stone, graduated from the Police Academy on Feb. 4.

Shirer also said he wanted Jones and members of council to co-sign with him on mutual-aid agreements with the towns of Pelion, Springfield, Norway and Swansea. Jones and the council members present all co-signed mutual-aid agreements.

“After we sign them, the other towns will sign them,” Shirer added.

Shirer also added, “We have a bigger police department than other towns. We often go to assist with other towns in the region.”

Al Jenkins, regional representative for U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, attended the meeting to state his availability for assistance and also stated they are still in negotiation for state funding.

“I have not received any response about how things are going with dispersing the funds for the towns,” Jenkins told Jones and council members.

In other business:

Jones said a citizen ran off the road and destroyed one of the “Welcome to North” signs and that the person will be paying for the sign.

30 bags of trash were picked up by a North group as part of an Orangeburg County cleanup day on Saturday, Jan. 15. Marshall Jackson, Council member Jeff Washington, Marko Livingston, Terry Porterfield, Andre Stack and Awanda Livingston all volunteered to pick up trash on that day. Jones said, “When I told a council person in Orangeburg that our group did it on the coldest day of the year, she said that we have very dedicated people.”

Jeffcoat stated she has finally re-established A.A. meetings with the North United Methodist Church and has restarted the local chapter by contacting the main office of the organization. Meetings will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

Whetstone stated that, thanks to her efforts with contacting them, Orangeburg County Animal Control has removed three of the big dogs and one puppy that had been nuisances in the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0