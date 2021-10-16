NORTH TOWN COUNCIL – Council elections coming in November

“When she gets through the academy, we will introduce her,” Shirer added.

Shirer said that he recently attended a S.C. Police Chiefs’ conference and was elected to the S.C. Police Chiefs’ Board as the S.C. Lowcountry representative.

Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone said she had been meeting with a former town member about a possible meat market or grocery store for the town. Jones said he had been having a comparable discussion with an individual as well.

In other business:

• Whetstone said she was looking into having a possible health fair for the town.

• Councilman Daniel Jackson said he would be meeting with Jones this week regarding setting a cleanup date for the town to correspond with the Orangeburg County cleanup month.

• Councilman Jeff Washington said he assisted with another school supply drive where cell phones and tablets were given out to those in need who qualified and had been cleaning up at the basketball court. Jones said an anonymous volunteer had agreed to clean up at the Veterans Park in the next couple of weeks, putting out fresh woodchips and doing some general sprucing up.