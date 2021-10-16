NORTH TOWN COUNCIL – Council elections coming in November

NORTH – Paige Jeffcoat announced that she is running for North Town Council during the regular October council meeting, and Councilwoman Jennifer Williams stated she would be running for re-election.
No other candidates announced their candidacy during the meeting. An election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to elect two council members to serve a four-year term. Voting at North Town Hall for Precinct 1 and Aiken Electric Co-Op for Precinct 2 will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the election.
Mayor Julius Jones, earlier in the meeting, stated, “We (at the town hall) have had three hits due to COVID-19.”
As a solution to this issue, Jones urged citizens to use the drop box to pay bills, he mentioned social distancing and stated that the Orangeburg County mask mandate includes all municipal and county buildings.
Jones asked that council amend the agenda to include an executive session regarding a personnel issue, and council agreed. Council went into executive session at 7:13 p.m. after the mayor’s report and returned at approximately 7:22 p.m. No motions or decisions were made regarding the personnel issue during executive session or upon return from the session.
In his report, Police Chief Lin Shirer said that they did hire a new police officer who may be the new school resource officer. He said that she has been shadowing officers for four weeks in the department, and she then will go to the academy.
“When she gets through the academy, we will introduce her,” Shirer added.
Shirer said that he recently attended a S.C. Police Chiefs’ conference and was elected to the S.C. Police Chiefs’ Board as the S.C. Lowcountry representative.
Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone said she had been meeting with a former town member about a possible meat market or grocery store for the town. Jones said he had been having a comparable discussion with an individual as well.
In other business:
• Whetstone said she was looking into having a possible health fair for the town.
• Councilman Daniel Jackson said he would be meeting with Jones this week regarding setting a cleanup date for the town to correspond with the Orangeburg County cleanup month.
• Councilman Jeff Washington said he assisted with another school supply drive where cell phones and tablets were given out to those in need who qualified and had been cleaning up at the basketball court. Jones said an anonymous volunteer had agreed to clean up at the Veterans Park in the next couple of weeks, putting out fresh woodchips and doing some general sprucing up.
• Williams stated that she contacted the S.C. Department of Transportation to remove a fallen tree in a roadway in the area and said that the regional office is in St. Matthews. Jones passed on several grant applications to Williams during the meeting and asked that she review them for consideration.