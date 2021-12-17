NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses charity work

NORTH – Some holiday charity work was discussed during the North Town Council meeting Monday evening, Dec. 13, at North Town Hall.

Councilman Jeff Washington stated that he would like to gather together fruit for some town seniors from the State Farmers Market for the holidays, but that idea was probably too late for this year.

Mayor Julius Jones said, “I will assist in making this happen.”

Jones stated that they could probably make this happen this holiday season.

Washington, who was also nominated and selected as mayor pro tem during the meeting by council, also stated other council members, citizens, and he will be having a cleanup day for the town Jan. 8, 2022.

An ordinance to adopt a revised business license ordinance was given a first reading during the meeting. This ordinance has been discussed in previous council meetings and previous articles in The T&D and involves state law and the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s recommendations and guidelines.

In other business:

• Police Chief Lin Shirer stated in his report that there have been a number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in the area and for citizens to be aware of this. He also mentioned there are several panhandlers in the area, and some have become aggressive. Shirer said the department has been dealing with those panhandlers. He added that he has been going into the schools for a Get Smart program to teach parents and students about gun safety. Shirer mentioned that there were 38 cases presented to court during the month. He also mentioned an arrest for meth and ice and a couple of cases of possession of heroin.

• Councilwoman Wanda Whetstone said she called Orangeburg County Animal Control about the stray dog issue discussed during last month’s meeting, but the issue has not been resolved.

