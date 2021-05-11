 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Citizens exit meeting to get gas
0 comments
editor's pick
NORTH TOWN COUNCIL

NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Citizens exit meeting to get gas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gas line

Citizens at the Town of North council meeting said they were going to local gas stations and even further down the road/S.C. Highway 321 to Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly after hearing more about the Colonial Pipeline crisis before the council meeting Monday evening. People in nearby Neeses were crowding at the pumps at the gas station at Fogle's Piggly Wiggly (shown) on Monday evening. Unleaded gas was a little over $2.69 a gallon at the store, and diesel was a little over $2.89 a gallon there.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RON BAXLEY

NORTH – The Town of North Council during their May meeting on Monday, May 10, went into executive session to discuss a legal issue regarding state/utility access and a personnel matter.

No decisions were made during executive session, and no motions or decisions were made upon return from the session.

Two citizens in the gallery left quickly when council went into executive session and did not return, both stating that they were concerned about getting gasoline because of the recent pipeline issue. Most gas stations in the Town of North were packed with at least 10 cars or more that evening.

Further down Highway 321 at Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly gas station, there were at least 20 cars lined up for gas later that night. Regular and diesel gas prices have moved closer to $2.69 and $2.89 respectively at some locations and beyond.

Mayor Julius Jones stated during the regular session, “The search for a bank for the town is still going on (after First Citizens left. No one has come to search for a bank building.”

Jones stated he contacted state politicians for assistance in the search for a buyer for the bank.

He next thanked citizen Mary Williams for her efforts in organizing a cleanup crew in the town.

Council member Jennifer Williams stated that she has sent in a report to the S.C. Department of Transportation on signs that are leaning, damaged and faded in the town.

“Hopefully, they will get back with us to repair the signs,” she said.

The North Town Council had two council members present and did have a quorum. No police report was available nor was it given.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News