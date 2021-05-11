NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Citizens exit meeting to get gas

NORTH – The Town of North Council during their May meeting on Monday, May 10, went into executive session to discuss a legal issue regarding state/utility access and a personnel matter.

No decisions were made during executive session, and no motions or decisions were made upon return from the session.

Two citizens in the gallery left quickly when council went into executive session and did not return, both stating that they were concerned about getting gasoline because of the recent pipeline issue. Most gas stations in the Town of North were packed with at least 10 cars or more that evening.

Further down Highway 321 at Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly gas station, there were at least 20 cars lined up for gas later that night. Regular and diesel gas prices have moved closer to $2.69 and $2.89 respectively at some locations and beyond.

Mayor Julius Jones stated during the regular session, “The search for a bank for the town is still going on (after First Citizens left. No one has come to search for a bank building.”

Jones stated he contacted state politicians for assistance in the search for a buyer for the bank.

He next thanked citizen Mary Williams for her efforts in organizing a cleanup crew in the town.