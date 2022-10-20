NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Breast cancer walk planned

NORTH – North Town Councilman Jeff Washington noted he and others have helped organize North’s first “Pink Out!!!” breast cancer walk and awareness event.

“We have quite a few vendors lined up,” he said.

The event was discussed during North’s town council meeting on Monday.

The “Pink Out!!!” event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 starting at 9 a.m.

It will be partially held at the Drew-Owens Park at 613 Camelia Street.

The Town of North Police Department has planned the route for the walk. Breast cancer survivors will be at the town square along with vendors and more. The Regional Medical Center’s community outreach coordinator is slated to attend and speak at the event.

In other matters:

Police Chief Lin Shirer reported, “North police arrested nine defendants, which we believed solved two burglaries and several catalytic converter thefts in our jurisdiction and other jurisdictions.”

Warrants served included first-degree burglary, narcotics charges, weapon charges and shoplifting.

“There were 27 arrest warrants obtained by North police officers. Twenty have been served and there are still four defendants wanted with a total of seven warrants,” Shirer said.

Police are also looking for three suspects for burglary, shoplifting and trespassing.

Council went into executive session during the middle of the meeting for a personnel issue for essential employees and a contractual proposed land lease agreement with BioEconomy Solutions.

Upon return from executive session, Mayor Julius Jones made a motion for compensation for essential employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. The motion was seconded and approved.

No motion or action was taken concerning the proposed land lease agreement with BioEconomy Solutions.

Jones said that Internet hotspots are being installed in the pavilion in downtown North and that passwords will not be required to access the Internet there.

The North Police Department and North Fire Department are co-sponsoring a Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the North Town Square. The departments are seeking donations of candy, which can be dropped off at the town hall.

Shirer said businesses and organizations who want to participate with a vehicle and/or tent set-up to distribute candy for the event need to pick up an application from the town hall, fill it out and turn it in as soon as possible.

With the pandemic subsiding, the town will be having a walk-through format with this trunk or treat instead of the drive-thru format they had the past couple of years.

Shirer reminded citizens during his report that business licenses are due and that anyone doing work in the town limits needs a business license.

“Operating a business or doing business in town limits without a license could result in a summons and the penalty could be up to $1,095,” Shirer said. He also reminded citizens that the North Police Department will be conducting checkpoints in the town during the next 30 days.