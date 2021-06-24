NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Balanced budget, no increase in water

NORTH – The Town of North had an announced special meeting for council Monday morning, June 21, had a quorum, and gave first reading to their 2021-22 fiscal year budget with a total of $858,775.

Mayor Julius Jones stated the income and expenses match for the municipal and water and sewer fiscal year budgets respectively. The municipal F.Y. income is $494,015, and the water/sewer income is $364,760.

“Our budget is balanced,” Jones added during the meeting.

Jones also stated, “There is no increase in the water bills this year for the third year in a row."

The first reading of the budget was approved by council, and no citizens attended in the galley.

According to recent reports, the Town of North is still looking for a bank to take the place of First Citizens Bank which left the town but still provides ATM access with deposit features within the town itself. Jones has been working with county and state officials to encourage a bank to locate a branch there. The building is still vacant.

In other reports, the historic Laird’s Barbecue sign in North still states they are coming back to the town soon, but remodeling appears to be ongoing.

According to other recent reports, the North branch of the Orangeburg County Library is still allowing only one patron in at a time.

