 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Balanced budget, no increase in water
0 comments
editor's pick
NORTH TOWN COUNCIL

NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Balanced budget, no increase in water

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North town sign illustration
T&D FILE PHOTO

NORTH – The Town of North had an announced special meeting for council Monday morning, June 21, had a quorum, and gave first reading to their 2021-22 fiscal year budget with a total of $858,775.

Mayor Julius Jones stated the income and expenses match for the municipal and water and sewer fiscal year budgets respectively. The municipal F.Y. income is $494,015, and the water/sewer income is $364,760.

“Our budget is balanced,” Jones added during the meeting.

Jones also stated, “There is no increase in the water bills this year for the third year in a row."

Mayors group gives out food in Norway

The first reading of the budget was approved by council, and no citizens attended in the galley.

According to recent reports, the Town of North is still looking for a bank to take the place of First Citizens Bank which left the town but still provides ATM access with deposit features within the town itself. Jones has been working with county and state officials to encourage a bank to locate a branch there. The building is still vacant.

In other reports, the historic Laird’s Barbecue sign in North still states they are coming back to the town soon, but remodeling appears to be ongoing.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $3

According to other recent reports, the North branch of the Orangeburg County Library is still allowing only one patron in at a time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Catalonia's 'human towers' rise again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News