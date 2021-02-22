No vote by Orangeburg City Council on St. Matthews Road rezoning

Future expansion and zoning were topics for Orangeburg City Council but no action was taken on a rezoning recommendation at a Feb. 16 meeting.

Officials discussed the city’s 10-year comprehensive plan, receiving an update from Assistant City Administrator John Singh on possible changes and amendments to the city’s 2016-26 comprehensive plan.

“There are two processes going on here. The process that the planning commission voted on and sent to council to recommend is to change the area from Suburban Residential to Urban Residential,” Singh said.

The recommendation for change approved by the planning panel pertains to Pecan Way Terrace on St. Matthews Road.

“And that change, what it does, it allows zoning opportunities to expand. So, it’s not just residential to office institutional, it expands it to go all the way to B-1,” Singh said.