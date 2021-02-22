No vote by Orangeburg City Council on St. Matthews Road rezoning

Future expansion and zoning were topics for Orangeburg City Council but no action was taken on a rezoning recommendation at a Feb. 16 meeting.
Officials discussed the city’s 10-year comprehensive plan, receiving an update from Assistant City Administrator John Singh on possible changes and amendments to the city’s 2016-26 comprehensive plan.
“There are two processes going on here. The process that the planning commission voted on and sent to council to recommend is to change the area from Suburban Residential to Urban Residential,” Singh said.
The recommendation for change approved by the planning panel pertains to Pecan Way Terrace on St. Matthews Road.
“And that change, what it does, it allows zoning opportunities to expand. So, it’s not just residential to office institutional, it expands it to go all the way to B-1,” Singh said.
“But it covers the whole area of Pecan Way Terrace the way it’s presented. With all that said, that still doesn’t mean if it’s changed from Suburban Residential to Urban Residential to open that door, it doesn’t automatically bring it up to where everything turns into B-1 or B-2 or anything like that. It basically says that you will be able to apply just as you had in the past, and you can request B-1, or you can request B-2, or you request O-I.
Singh said the focus is to protect residential areas when looking at a comprehensive plan.
“What you’re trying to do is ensure that any commercial uses that may be along the edges of an urban residential area are designed to fit in appropriately. That means they need appropriate buffers, they need appropriate design, they need appropriate access and egress so that minimizes impact on the continued maintenance of residential uses,” John Ford said.
Ford is vice president of Robert and Company, which serves as a consultant for the city.
“Buffering is going to be the key to making sure to protect that residential area that you’ve got within the inner part of Pecan Way Terrace,” Singh said.
Councilman Bernard Haire said he is opposed to anything that might cause the displacement of residents.
Councilwoman Liz Keitt said the city must consider the future and possibilities of expansion and new businesses locating to the city.
Council Chairman Kalu Kalu echoed a similar message, saying development is beneficial to the future of the city and will aid in attracting and retaining the youth.
No date has been set for consideration of the planning commission's recommendation for rezoning.
A split council voted 4-3 in 2019 against the request of three residential property owners in the area to rezone their properties for commercial use.
Also during the meeting:
• Assistant City Administrator John Singh provided an update on the Railroad Corner Project. Singh reported that the University of North Carolina DFI organization has been gathering information and data, and is preparing to receive public input via public forums. Singh noted that public comments can be made on the subsection of the City of Orangeburg website dedicated to the project.
• Assistant City Administrator Singh provided an update on the First Citizens Bank Building Project. Singh reported that Greenville Architect Michael Allen assessed the building and provided a detailed breakdown regarding the next steps for the project.
• Council discussed moving the business license renewal deadline to June 2021 due to the pandemic. Council will vote on a resolution for the proposal during the next meeting.
