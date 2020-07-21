New Orangeburg County logo unveiled; modern look designed by The T&D

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County will begin using a new logo next week.

“We want to simplify the image. We want to maintain the ability to be versatile and achieve visual appeal. A lot of the appeal we’re trying to relate to is millennials, particularly students who are the new crop of future employers,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

Young revealed the new logo during Monday’s Orangeburg County Council meeting.

The county’s rebranding efforts were driven by a need to bring the county up to date, Young said.

“This is something we started on a long time ago before the pandemic, and so it was already in place and already done. We just feel the need to move forward with it,” Young said.

The county’s design objectives included:

• Flexibility with image

• Versatile and interchangeable slogans

• Artistic and simple design

• A modern look

The county will also have a new slogan, “Orangeburg County Working Hard for You.”