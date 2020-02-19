New Orangeburg County jail getting new body scanner

Orangeburg County is buying a new body scanner for its new jail, which is scheduled to open later this year.

The $118,750 body scanner will be purchased from ODC Security.

“This unit is used at all S.C. Department of Corrections facilities using body scanners,” Orangeburg County Deputy Administrator Marion Lloyd said.

Orangeburg County Community Development Director Richard Hall said the scanner is comparable to scanners used in airports.

County Council approved the purchase Monday.

The new, $22 million Orangeburg County Detention Center is nearing completion. Detention center staff will begin training at the facility this month, and full operations will begin in June.

The 85,000-square-foot facility will be able to house more than 300 inmates and feature several safety, technology and infrastructure upgrades.

Also during Monday’s county council meeting:

• Council gave first-reading approval to the rezoning of property owned by Walter Curry located at 1903 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, from the residential general district to the forest agricultural district to establish a community center/event hall.

• Council gave first-reading approval to the rezoning of property owned by Altron Williams located at 871 White Sands Road, Holly Hill, from the rural community district to the commercial general district for a car dealership.

