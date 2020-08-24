New Edisto River bridge may be finished in 2023; four lanes of traffic will continue during $20 million project

The S.C. Department of Transportation plans to replace the bridge over the Edisto River, next to Edisto Memorial Gardens, by the end of 2023.
“We are replacing the Edisto River bridge over the North Edisto, as well as the swamp river bridge, or the overflow bridge,” SCDOT Program Manager Adam Humphries said.
SCDOT is also adding an acceleration lane from Russell Street onto U.S. Highway 301 to allow a free flow of traffic onto the new bridge.
Humphries updated Orangeburg City Council on the $20 million project last week.
Officials say the new bridges will offer additional protection from flooding. They should also be high enough to allow the city to connect the two sides of the gardens.
The bridges are also being designed so that the city can place decorative lighting on them.
Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, Humphries said.
“As part of the project, we will need to acquire some right-of-way from the City of Orangeburg at the disc golf course and in front of the test gardens,” Humphries said.
It should take roughly a year to prepare all of the right-of-way work.
“Next fall to winter would be when construction would begin. Typically, a bridge of this size, just because it’s two structures, you’re possibly looking at two years for it to completely construct,” Humphries said.
The U.S. 301 river bridge was built in 1922 and the overflow bridge was built in 1954. Traffic on the bridges is expected to reach more than 30,000 vehicles a day by 2040.
Also during the last week’s city council meeting:
• Council gave first-reading approval to the amended fiscal year 2019-2020 City of Orangeburg budget.
• Council gave first-reading approval to the fiscal year 2020-2021 City of Orangeburg budget.
• Council approved the appointments of Latoya Walker, Albert Black, Jennifer Lisby and Bobby Evans to the Employee Grievance Committee.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance repealing several ordinances, including the Cable Television Programming Commission, Sunday sales, loitering, vagrancy and the sale of goods produced in Communist countries ordinances.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
