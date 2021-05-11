NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town picks up 1,000 pounds of trash despite rain

NEESES – The Neeses Adopt a Highway group was singing in the rain with the glorious feeling that they collected 66 bags of 990 total pounds of litter after being rained out after two hours on their collection day on Saturday, April 24.
This was part of a litter cleanup effort in all the cities and towns of Orangeburg County in April sponsored in part by Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful. The organization provides bags, vests, pick-up sticks, other supplies, and services to those in the county.
Sonja Gleaton, town clerk, mentioned how pleased they were with the Neeses Adopt a Highway group’s efforts during the latest Neeses council meeting in May and stated that four volunteers had picked up the litter for nine miles alongside Ninety Six Road, Neeses Highway, Water Tank Road and Silver Springs Road in the town. Some other members recently picked up some litter a few days before the recent clean-up.
“I can’t say enough praises for our AAH group members!” Gleaton exclaimed.
The group is rescheduling a pickup on Saturday, May 15, because they were not able to do a full day on April 24, though it was very productive despite being rained out. Participants usually meet at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center and can inquire at the Neeses Town Hall for more details.
Councilwoman Renee Olenick, who does work for the Recreation Department, stated, like the recent litter clean-up, the recent tee ball teams games were rained out and that make-up games will be held Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Contact Neeses Town Hall for specifics.
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton and Olenick, who both do work for the Recreation Department, stated they were both happy that they have 35 players on the tee ball teams in the town.
Mayor Gleaton said, “They are having fun out there, and they are about in the middle of the season.”
Olenick stated they recently received a thank you card from a parent regarding the program and how much she appreciated it for her little girl. The tee ball teams are open to all genders.
Olenick said they are planning team photos and that she will have information on that for players’ parents or guardians soon. The Recreation Department is also planning an end of season cookout in which trophies will be given out, and this will be announced.
Mayor Gleaton stated the Recreation Department has ordered new picnic tables, benches, etc. He also mentioned starting back up the exercise program at the senior center. “We do want to start up our exercise program the first week in June at the S.R.L.C.,” Mayor Gleaton stated. The day and time of the start-up will be announced at a later date.
Gleaton earlier mentioned a third theft at the Town of Neeses’ tractor barn that was recently reported.
Gleaton stated, “They took our game cameras (that had been placed to try to record potential thieves after previous thefts), weed eaters, and gas cans.” Weed eaters and pole saws were stolen from the tractor barn two previous times, and the losses were over $2,000. Gleaton stated a deputy from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts and that stronger deadbolts and other security measures are in use at the tractor barn. Anyone with any information related to the thefts should contact OCSO.
Town Clerk Gleaton, toward the end of the meeting, shared a new, colorful Town of Neeses Cemetery brochure created by the town with input from the cemetery committee and stated that the illustrated brochure will be shared with funeral homes, churches, and others who need the information.
According to the brochure, “The Town of Neeses Cemetery was established in 1919. In 1940, Mr. J.E. Knotts surveyed the Cemetery property that is located at 471 Henry Road. At a later date, Mr. Henry M. Chaplin updated the Cemetery Plat to include additional property that was donated by the J.L. Haralson family. The Town of Neeses Cemetery is governed by a five-member Board of Directors that includes one representative from Neeses Town Council, two representatives from Neeses Baptist Church, and two representatives from Neeses United Methodist Church. The Neeses Cemetery Committee members are unpaid volunteers who oversee grounds maintenance and general operations.”
The brochure also includes rules for the cemetery, guidelines for cleanup of grave sites, prices for burial spaces and contact information for committee members. The brochure may be obtained at the Neeses Town Hall. To donate to the cemetery fund, mail donations to Town of Neeses Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 70, Neeses, SC 29107. For more general information, call Neeses Town Hall at 803-247-5811. For information on purchasing cemetery plots, call Lee Hughes at 803-539-8177.
In other business:
- The next Mayors United food distribution, which is sponsored by Save the Children with volunteer efforts from the mayors of western Orangeburg County and citizens, will be happening Tuesday, May 18, at the Old Willow School on 250 Cope Road in Norway starting at 10 a.m. and is first come, first served until supplies run out. Masks must be worn, and recipients must wait in their cars until it is their turn and open their trunks for the food boxes to be inserted.
- Mayor Gleaton stated that they are still waiting on Templeton Sound Systems to install the sound boards at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center.
- COVID-19 vaccinations are being given again on Monday, May 24, at the senior center.
- The Town of Neeses will have a budget meeting on Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. The public hearing for the budget is slated for June but has not been announced.
- The Magistrate’s Office has recently reopened on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the town.