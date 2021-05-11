NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town picks up 1,000 pounds of trash despite rain

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton and Olenick, who both do work for the Recreation Department, stated they were both happy that they have 35 players on the tee ball teams in the town.

Mayor Gleaton said, “They are having fun out there, and they are about in the middle of the season.”

Olenick stated they recently received a thank you card from a parent regarding the program and how much she appreciated it for her little girl. The tee ball teams are open to all genders.

Olenick said they are planning team photos and that she will have information on that for players’ parents or guardians soon. The Recreation Department is also planning an end of season cookout in which trophies will be given out, and this will be announced.

Mayor Gleaton stated the Recreation Department has ordered new picnic tables, benches, etc. He also mentioned starting back up the exercise program at the senior center. “We do want to start up our exercise program the first week in June at the S.R.L.C.,” Mayor Gleaton stated. The day and time of the start-up will be announced at a later date.

Gleaton earlier mentioned a third theft at the Town of Neeses’ tractor barn that was recently reported.