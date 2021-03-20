NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town adds actual buckets to bucket list

He said the price Templeton quoted is for 18 sound panels, to put them in, and to reprogram the sound system.

“It will be an excellent time to do it while we are shut down (during COVID-19),” he said.

A sample of the panel material, which is silver in color, was shown to members of council.

Council approved a motion to purchase of the panels and the reprogramming of the sound system.

Gleaton said he and Counciwoman Renee Olenick he have been working on getting the tee-ball program started back up in the town in the spring and asked that Olenick give a report.

Olenick said, “I have called the coaches.”

She added that she has lost some coaches because of moves or other reasons but has gained some new, willing coaches and has more people to call.

“I think we will be able to have the tee-ball program,” Olenick said.

Gleaton said, “We probably will proceed with the program.”

In other business:

• Gleaton stated that the no-thru truck signs, which were discussed in the February meeting, have been installed on Park Street.

• Diane Curlee of Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful reminded the town that there is a deadline for a tree grant of Friday, March 19, to help with getting new trees to replace ones destroyed during recent storms.

