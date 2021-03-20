NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town adds actual buckets to bucket list

NEESES -- The Neeses Adopt a Highway group has a new bucket list of sorts as shown during the regular Neeses Town Council meeting in March.
Councilman Wylie Williams, who is also a volunteer with the Neeses Adopt a Highway group, said that as part of this “bucket list”, he would be happy to hold a special bucket during the meeting on behalf of the cleanup group.
The new bucket list of the Neeses Adopt a Highway group includes six literal buckets donated via Keep America Beautiful Lowe’s Home Improvement Community Partnership Grant applied for and received by Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful. The group received the sturdy, large buckets as a result of their massive efforts during their latest roadside cleanup. The group’s bucket list will also include using the buckets to pick up sharp objects such as glass which would otherwise tear their garbage bags during cleanup processes. Many members of the group signed one of the buckets to display at Neeses Town Hall for a while. The buckets will be used, along with other materials, for the Orangeburg County 2021 Spring Challenge, among other cleanups.
Lisa Rigden of Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful said her organization is cosponsoring the Orangeburg County 2021 Spring Challenge: Clean Where You Live/Work. This challenge is for the entire county, including the Town of Neeses.
She stated the focus area is Orangeburg County roadsides.
"Citizens or citizen groups are asked to pick a day and time in the month of April to do a roadside cleanup," Rigden said.
She said, "Call to register and receive bags, grabbers, and vests for the cleanup. Orangeburg County Litter Control will pick up the bags after you have filled them with litter."
She asked that after citizens/groups completed their roadside litter clean-ups that they call or email Orangeburg County Litter Control at 803-928-4117 or litter@orangeburgcounty.org .
Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, Palmetto Pride, Keep America Beautiful, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Orangeburg County are sponsoring the event. For more information, call 803-534-2409.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Kenneth Gleaton asked for a motion regarding the purchase of sound panels for the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center and labor, including reprogramming a sound system and placement of the panels, for a total of $8,910 from Templeton Sound Systems. Gleaton previously asked for permission to pursue this company for an estimate.
He said, “We have a sound problem in the auditorium with an echo.”
He stated this was a concern with groups performing in the auditorium of the senior center in the future and also for other events.
“Templeton has done a sound study and has sent it off,” Gleaton said.
He said the price Templeton quoted is for 18 sound panels, to put them in, and to reprogram the sound system.
“It will be an excellent time to do it while we are shut down (during COVID-19),” he said.
A sample of the panel material, which is silver in color, was shown to members of council.
Council approved a motion to purchase of the panels and the reprogramming of the sound system.
Gleaton said he and Counciwoman Renee Olenick he have been working on getting the tee-ball program started back up in the town in the spring and asked that Olenick give a report.
Olenick said, “I have called the coaches.”
She added that she has lost some coaches because of moves or other reasons but has gained some new, willing coaches and has more people to call.
“I think we will be able to have the tee-ball program,” Olenick said.
Gleaton said, “We probably will proceed with the program.”
In other business:
• Gleaton stated that the no-thru truck signs, which were discussed in the February meeting, have been installed on Park Street.
• Diane Curlee of Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful reminded the town that there is a deadline for a tree grant of Friday, March 19, to help with getting new trees to replace ones destroyed during recent storms.