NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Special election to be held March 29

Two candidates filed a special election for for the open Neeses Town Council seat: Joseph M. Corbett and Julian Griffith.

Corbett has previously served on Neeses Town Council and also as mayor of Neeses. He also serves on the town's cemetery committee and is a member of the Neeses Adopt-A-Highway group.

Griffith has not previously served on any town committees or groups. He has, however, been regularly attending town council meetings as a citizen the past couple of years and has spoken regularly during public comments, voicing his concerns about various issues in the town.

A special election for the Town of Neeses will be held Tuesday, March 29, at the Livingston Municipal Complex. Within the past couple of months, newly elected Councilman Mason Browder submitted a letter of resignation stating he was moving from the area and could no longer serve.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said toward the end of the meeting that they received their 2019 financial audit.

“We got our 2019 financial audit and had a good report on that. It is out of the way and passed on to the state. They will then turn some additional funds loose to us,” Gleaton said.

Mayor Gleaton later stated in the meeting that they are going to be looking at a town-owned building behind the Neeses post office that is in need of some repairs.

“One thing we need is a roof, or we are going to lose the building … We are going to get some estimates on repairing the outside. Wally and I will look and see what needs to be done and get a report back to council,” Gleaton added.

Gleaton later in the meeting stated that the Cemetery Committee met last month, and the biggest change was the price of each plot in the cemetery. The price has gone up to $500.

“The price of the four corner markers have gone up some. Just those are $300 apiece,” Gleaton added.

In other business:

• Mayor Gleaton, earlier in the meeting, stated having a tee-ball and baseball program in the town for this year will hinge on the registration for ages 4-12 Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9-noon at the town hall. “We will have the registration on Feb. 12 to see if based on attendance, we will even have the program this year,” he said. Council members, the town clerk and the mayor will be involved in the registration. There will be a mixed boys’ and girls’ tee-ball team for ages 4-6, a coach’s pitch team for boys and girls ages 7-9, and a boys only team for ages 10-12.

• Councilwoman Renee Olenick said she and others are still looking through materials for potential new Christmas decorations. Gleaton said he did not have an update on the decorations because the company that the town used for them is out of business and that he is looking for a new one.

• Gleaton stated they had a good turnout on the drive-thru COVID testing day at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in January, and every time he looked, a lot of cars were going through.

