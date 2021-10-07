NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: SCDOT installs traffic flashers

NEESES – Mayor Kenneth Gleaton, after meeting with Neeses Town Council and the S.C. Department of Transportation in August, gave a report during the September council meeting, which indicated SCDOT recently made good on a promise to install traffic flashers at a major intersection in the town.
Gleaton said, “We have our newly installed traffic flashers on Savannah Highway and Ninety-Six Road. I have not heard about any accidents since they were put up.”
This installation completed a process which took several months.
SCDOT officials attended the August’s meeting to discuss the ongoing Ninety-Six Road /S.C. 389 and Savannah Highway intersection and traffic issues in the town, including a fatality several months ago and numerous accidents.
Gleaton had emailed correspondence and had conversed over the phone with SCDOT for several months regarding this issue before the August meeting, and SCDOT, within the past couple of months, had sent their proposed solutions to make the intersection safer. Also, citizens had expressed concern about the issue in July’s meeting. In July, Gleaton expressed disappointment with what had been proposed by SCDOT so far. Council members and others had questioned why SCDOT had not put a stoplight or overhead caution light at the intersection versus what they have already proposed.
SCDOT agreed to attend the meeting in August to clarify their plans and answer questions. Members of the Neeses Fire Department and several citizens attended along with council and the mayor.
Gleaton said, “One of the biggest questions I get is why can’t we get a traffic light or caution light at that intersection.”
Jeff Terry, district engineering administrator for SCDOT, stated there are too many power poles in the area where people have requested overhead flashers or a caution light and that if they fell down, it would take a lot longer to add the alerts back than what had already been proposed.
Terry stated they were looking at adding flashers to the stop sign, which was something Ems Baskin, district traffic engineer with the SCDOT District 7 office, had discussed in previous correspondence with Gleaton. Sign flashers had been added as of the September council meeting.
A citizen, during another part of the August meeting, stated, “When you give information about putting flashing lights on stop signs, people don’t see that is enough.”
Terry, at the August meeting, added, “We are also looking at adding an intersection ahead sign before you approach the intersection.”
Gleaton questioned Baskin during the meeting about the traffic study he had done and results, according to Baskin, coming back in the normal range.
Baskin explained that within the study, they looked at accidents at the intersection within the past 35 years and that it did include the latest tragic accident of several months ago. He also later added that the study did show an elevation of angled accidents.
He mentioned that they compared rates of accidents there versus other areas.
“We share your concern and want to see what we can do to make it safe,” Baskin added.
The planning and installation process for the flashers took a couple of months. No accidents have been recently reported since the flashers were put in place.
Gleaton, in September’s meeting, stated that Edisto Engineering has done the preliminary surveying for the sidewalks being installed in town via Orangeburg County penny sales tax funds.
“The next step will be to put them out to bid,” Gleaton added.
In other business:
- Gleaton, also in September’s meeting, answered a question about single-wide trailers being allowed within town limits. He stated there are certain areas where they are allowed. Sonja Gleaton, the town clerk, stated she would get the citizen who asked the question a copy of the zoning map which shows where single-wide trailers may be placed.
- Councilwoman Renee Olenick gave a report on the exercise program at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in town. She stated that the fees for the exercise program are $10 and that a few who signed up have not paid, but they have not been coming to the program anyway. The Town of Neeses does have a small group of seniors participating in the program. Olenick said, "I do hope we can get more coming."
She said she hopes that grandparents who were babysitting during the summer can come back to the program now that their grandkids are in school. She added that they are looking for volunteers to help assist with the program.