NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: SCDOT installs traffic flashers

SCDOT agreed to attend the meeting in August to clarify their plans and answer questions. Members of the Neeses Fire Department and several citizens attended along with council and the mayor.

Gleaton said, “One of the biggest questions I get is why can’t we get a traffic light or caution light at that intersection.”

Jeff Terry, district engineering administrator for SCDOT, stated there are too many power poles in the area where people have requested overhead flashers or a caution light and that if they fell down, it would take a lot longer to add the alerts back than what had already been proposed.

Terry stated they were looking at adding flashers to the stop sign, which was something Ems Baskin, district traffic engineer with the SCDOT District 7 office, had discussed in previous correspondence with Gleaton. Sign flashers had been added as of the September council meeting.

A citizen, during another part of the August meeting, stated, “When you give information about putting flashing lights on stop signs, people don’t see that is enough.”

Terry, at the August meeting, added, “We are also looking at adding an intersection ahead sign before you approach the intersection.”