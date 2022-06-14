NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Rookie League team going to district tourney

NEESES – The Town of Neeses Rookie League team is going to participate in a district tournament, according to an announcement by Mayor Kenneth Gleaton in the council meeting Tuesday evening, June 7.

The coach’s pitch league is for children ages 6 and under. Neeses' Rookie League team is being managed by Matthew Gleaton and coaches Summerly Gleaton, John Sloan, Patrick Chavis and Jerome Rowe. Players are Tanslie Chavis, Aaliyah Davis, Sophia Davis, Donald Dolly III, Jai'den Hayward, Makenzie Jeffcoat, Delonte Knight, Micah Pahr, Jace Rowe, Grayson Ryan, Case Sloan and Cruz Stabler.

Gleaton, who is also in charge of the Recreation Department for the town, said, “We have been really proud of them. They have come a long way.”

Not only are young children excelling in the town, but seniors are as well.

Councilwoman Paula Hutchins is helping start a senior luncheon program for Neeses residents aged 65 and over at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center. There is only space for 24 seniors because of COVID-19 restrictions, and the first luncheon is already booked because the June 8 deadline has already passed.

The first luncheon will be Monday, June 13 at 11:30 a.m. and will include such things as sandwiches and vegetables. The menus will vary and are being advertised as being nutritious. At the luncheons, there will be door prizes and bingo with prizes, music, a devotional and a special guest speaker.

Hutchins said they plan to have the 65-and-over Neeses senior luncheons the first Monday and fourth Monday of each month but are skipping July.

There will be another luncheon in June that there is still time for Neeses citizens 65 and up to sign up for. The second luncheon will be Wednesday, June 22, at 11:30 a.m. at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center. Sign-up cards must be picked up and filled out at Neeses Town Hall immediately for the luncheon. Again, there will be no luncheons in the month of July, and they will restart in August.

Gleaton next gave second reading of the 2022-2023 operational budget during the meeting with a total income of $446,815 and expenses listed as $446,815. A public hearing for the budget will happen Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at Neeses Town Hall, with a called meeting to adopt the budget immediately following at 7:30 p.m.

The next regular council meeting after this will be Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Neeses Town Hall.

Toward the end of the meeting, council went into executive session to discuss an issue concerning employee salaries. After returning to open session, council approved a salary adjustment for the town clerk's position and also a pay increase for the town's maintenance employee. Gleaton said the payroll details are still being worked out and will become effective July 1.

Also after the executive session, Gleaton presented a renewal request from Lower Savannah Council of Governments relating to the HOME Consortia Intergovernmental Agreement. Following discussion, Gleaton signed the "Resolution Establishing And Agreeing To Participate In The Lower Savannah Regional Home Consortium." Gleaton also signed the addendum to the intergovernmental agreement. Gleaton explained that the “HOME Investment Partnerships program provides funds to states and local governments for affordable housing assistance with the flexibility to decide what kind of housing assistance or mix of housing assistance is most appropriate for local needs."

