NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Rookie All-Stars baseball team makes it to state championship

NEESES – Some All-Stars from the Town of Neeses will soon be given the star treatment.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton, during the Neeses Town Council meeting Tuesday evening, said the town is planning something special such as a hot dog dinner or something comparable to congratulate the Neeses Rookie All-Stars baseball team that made it to the state championship in Orangeburg.

No date or time had been planned for the special dinner as of press time but will be announced. Councilwoman Renee Olenick will be working with Gleaton to plan the dinner.

“This is the first time the Neeses T-Ball League has had a Rookie team," said Neeses Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton. "Matthew Gleaton served as the team manager.”

Mayor Gleaton mentioned that they played in a nice facility in Orangeburg but lost their game at the state level. He has stated numerous times how proud the Town of Neeses is of its young players.

“There was only one team out of each division that advanced,” he said.

Gleaton next tabled the discussion about remodeling and/or potentially selling the town building at 2017 Silversprings Road until another meeting.

Councilwoman Paula Hutchins next gave a presentation on the upcoming Seniors Luncheons she is in charge of at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in August. Town Clerk, Sonja Gleaton, reminded potential participants that they have to register at the town hall by Thursday, July 28, for the August luncheons. They are only open to Neeses residents, and the number of participants is limited. Some correspondence regarding the senior luncheons was sent to seniors in Neeses, according to a discussion in a previous meeting.

Hutchins said they will have a fiesta-themed luncheon on Monday, Aug. 8, and it will be at 11 a.m. for bingo and/or other activities and that they will start lunch at noon. With the same times and with comparable activities, they will have another luncheon but with a non-seasonal Mardi Gras theme Monday, Aug. 22.

• The Silver Springs Water District, which handles the water and billing for water in the town, sent the Town of Neeses a notice. A representative let the town know in writing that, effective August, they will no longer have postcards for billing for all residents of Neeses, etc. The undisclosed representative wrote, “Our new bills will be an 8.5 by 11 sheet of paper with a tear-off and return envelope. You can still use our drive through window, our dropbox, or mail in your payment using the return envelope.”