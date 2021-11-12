NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor, council members to be sworn in Jan. 4

Neeses Town Hall has some copies of the aforementioned booklet. For reporting suspicious calls, seniors can call the U.S. Senate Special Committee Aging’s Fraud Hotline at 1-855-303-9470.

Mayor Gleaton next gave first reading of a town business license ordinance to put the town in compliance with a state act passed in 2020. Among other changes, the standard business license year will now be from May 1 of one year to April 30 of the following year.

In other business:

• Gleaton said he is still compiling a list of new names for the military memorial and has approximately 60 so far. He said he is working with a new individual at the company that makes the plaques

• Councilwoman Renee Olenick said there was a house in town with the roof falling apart that the town may need to look into.

• The Town of Neeses has purchased small flags and two banners to put out for Veterans Day. They plan to display them throughout the week of Veterans Day.

• The Neeses Adopt-a-Highway group, during the recent countywide cleanup, traveled 10 miles total and cleaned up 71 bags, weighing 35 pounds apiece, for a total of 2,485 pounds of trash picked up. Nineteen volunteers and four children were involved in the cleanup.