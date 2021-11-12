NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor, council members to be sworn in Jan. 4

NEESES -- Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton distributed unofficial election results during the November Neeses Town Council meeting Tuesday evening, results which showed two new Council members being brought on board.
On the Thursday after the meeting, the results were confirmed with the Orangeburg County Election Commission which also reported there were no write-ins. Mason Browder and Paula Dyches Hutchins were elected to two council seats, with 26 and 27 votes respectively. Incumbent council members James “Jimmy” Hoffman and Wanda Ammons did not seek re-election. Incumbent council members Julie Renee Olenick and Wylie Williams each received 28 votes and are staying in their council seats.
Incumbent Mayor Kenneth Gleaton evidently ran unopposed with 29 votes. Mayor Gleaton and council members will be sworn in during the council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
During public comments, Al Jenkins, visiting representative with Sen. Tim Scott’s office, discussed that there will be approximately 2 billion in Rescue Act funds coming to S.C. counties and cities, with 500 million of this going to small town water systems.
Later in the meeting, the mayor stated that he had applied for Rescue Act funding for the town but had not heard back yet.
“If approved, we can use it for certain things such as infrastructure… and will need to stay in compliance with what the requirements are,” he said.
Jenkins also mentioned Sen. Scott being a member of the United States Special Committee on Aging and discussed the work he has done with the committee to fight fraud against senior citizens. Jenkins distributed a 32-page glossy booklet, which was compiled and published by the committee, on how seniors can fight fraud. According to the booklet, the top five scams reported to the Aging Committee’s Fraud Hotline (in order) are as follows: government impersonation scams; sweepstakes scams; illegal robocalls/unsolicited phone calls; computer scams; and grandparent scams.
According to the booklet’s advice on how to avoid phone scams, seniors should “beware of callers that:
• Force you to make fast decisions and threaten you with police action.
• Pressure you not to tell friends and family about the call.
• Ask for personal information like Social Security or bank account numbers.”
The booklet also states if seniors receive a suspicious call asking for personal or bank information to hang up immediately.
One type of scam Jenkins gave an example of was the grandparent scam.
Jenkins cautioned against calls which mention a young relative being overseas and in trouble and requesting money from a grandparent to be sent there. This can be double-checked, and there is a fraud hotline to report it and other suspected phone scams.
Neeses Town Hall has some copies of the aforementioned booklet. For reporting suspicious calls, seniors can call the U.S. Senate Special Committee Aging’s Fraud Hotline at 1-855-303-9470.
Mayor Gleaton next gave first reading of a town business license ordinance to put the town in compliance with a state act passed in 2020. Among other changes, the standard business license year will now be from May 1 of one year to April 30 of the following year.
In other business:
• Gleaton said he is still compiling a list of new names for the military memorial and has approximately 60 so far. He said he is working with a new individual at the company that makes the plaques
• Councilwoman Renee Olenick said there was a house in town with the roof falling apart that the town may need to look into.
• The Town of Neeses has purchased small flags and two banners to put out for Veterans Day. They plan to display them throughout the week of Veterans Day.
• The Neeses Adopt-a-Highway group, during the recent countywide cleanup, traveled 10 miles total and cleaned up 71 bags, weighing 35 pounds apiece, for a total of 2,485 pounds of trash picked up. Nineteen volunteers and four children were involved in the cleanup.
• Dominion Energy will be putting up the Christmas decorations in the town Saturday, Nov. 6.
• Family Health Centers, Inc. gave free first and second COVID-19 Moderna vaccine shots and booster shots Monday, Nov. 8, at the Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center.