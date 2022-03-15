NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Four tee-ball teams to take field in '22

NEESES – The Town of Neeses will have no baseball teams this year but will have four tee-ball teams as announced during the council meeting on Tuesday night, March 1.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said, “We did well on the tee-ball recruitment Saturday. We have four teams with 10 on each team.”

Tee-ball games will start on April 2 and finish around mid-May. See coaches for practice schedules.

Gleaton said, “We are also seeking a new company for uniforms.”

He also mentioned they are going to use the 313 Park St. ballfield for the tee-ball teams as they will not have regular baseball teams playing there.

Gleaton added they will be using penny sales tax funds for two picnic tables, two park benches, and replacing chips in the parks at both ballfields.

Another thing they are going to have to add to the ballfield is a new 911 address sign.

Gleaton said someone stole the sign, and they are hoping a camera placed at the tractor barn because of theft from there will also have footage of the sign thief.

Council members and Mayor Gleaton had some discussion about the town building in need of repairs on 2017 Silversprings Road.

Gleaton said to get the building repaired, according to estimates he received, would cost $13,850 for the roof and $5,000-$6,000 in additional, internal repairs. He added this does not include the cost of painting the interior.

He said to get a commercial appraisal would be $500.

Council members and Gleaton discussed whether to keep the building, make repairs and sell the building, or sell the building as-is. All agreed that an appraisal should be made on the building.

Gleaton stated he talked to individuals with the water district and they might bring up the building in their next meeting and let him know if they are interested in it.

Councilman Wylie Williams said if they spent money fixing up the building that they still may not sell it.

Williams suggested they get an appraisal of the building as-is.

Councilwoman Renee Olenick stated she agreed.

No motions or decisions were made regarding the sale of the building. Further discussion was tabled for a future meeting.

The previously reported Neeses Town Council election will be held Tuesday, March 29, at the Livingston Municipal Complex. There are two candidates for one seat, Joseph Corbett and Julian Griffith. Council member Mason Browder resigned before being sworn in earlier this year. The special election is being held for his empty seat.

The Neeses Adopt a Highway group will be participating in the Orangeburg County 2022 Spring Challenge: Clean Where You Live/Work/Play in April, and Neeses council chose Saturday, April 9, from 9-noon as the day for members of the group, new volunteers and officials to clean up litter in the town. Refreshments, bags, grabbers, gloves and vests will be provided to volunteers for the cleanup, and volunteers should meet promptly at 9 a.m. for the cleanup. The O.C. 2022 Spring Challenge is sponsored by Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, Palmetto Pride, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department (which has named April as Zero Tolerance for Litter Month), Orangeburg County, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

