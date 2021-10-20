NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: County councilman wants western towns to prosper

Gleaton presented the information for council to be taken into consideration. No motions or votes were made regarding this.

Gleaton next mentioned adding new veterans’ names to the plaque at the bell tower at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center.

“I want to get started on the second phase of the project,” he said.

He stated that they have been gathering information from tombstones of veterans in surrounding cemeteries to add to the plaque.

“We also have a fire department memorial on the other side (of it). We have three or four names which need to be included,” Gleaton said.

Gleaton requested that council vote on the second phase. Council made a motion and gave it a first and second. The second phase was unanimously agreed to.

Gleaton also requested a display of miniature U.S. flags to be placed on the corner of U.S. Highway 321 and Neeses Highway at the Giant Flea Market property with permission of the owner.

“I want to mark it off for Veterans Day and Memorial Day each year,” Gleaton said.

He said they will be putting out a small group of flags on the property if council agrees.