NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: County councilman wants western towns to prosper

NEESES – Orangeburg County Councilman Joseph Garvin, who is from Springfield, visited the Neeses Town Council meeting Tuesday evening, Oct. 5, to check on the town that is part of his District 4.
Garvin offered his assistance to the town, mentioned the nearby industrial park and focusing on it, and stated he basically wants to see all of the towns in western Orangeburg County prosper and not just one. Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said he is setting up a meeting with Garvin to discuss several issues.
Gleaton later in the meeting mentioned the American Rescue Plan from the federal government, which will provide funds to municipalities for COVID-19 relief.
“Some towns have started documenting their needs,” he said. He stated that town population and the prior budget before the pandemic could be taken into account.
Gleaton said the relief could be potentially up to 75% of a town’s budget. The Town of Neeses had not requested these funds nor had it received them as of the October meeting.
He added that many towns are setting up a separate account in anticipation of these funds and stressed that the funds have to be used according to certain guidelines.
Gleaton also mentioned that quarterly reports have to be done.
“You have until 2025 to decide how to use the funds. A final report will be due in 2027,” Gleaton added.
Gleaton presented the information for council to be taken into consideration. No motions or votes were made regarding this.
Gleaton next mentioned adding new veterans’ names to the plaque at the bell tower at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center.
“I want to get started on the second phase of the project,” he said.
He stated that they have been gathering information from tombstones of veterans in surrounding cemeteries to add to the plaque.
“We also have a fire department memorial on the other side (of it). We have three or four names which need to be included,” Gleaton said.
Gleaton requested that council vote on the second phase. Council made a motion and gave it a first and second. The second phase was unanimously agreed to.
Gleaton also requested a display of miniature U.S. flags to be placed on the corner of U.S. Highway 321 and Neeses Highway at the Giant Flea Market property with permission of the owner.
“I want to mark it off for Veterans Day and Memorial Day each year,” Gleaton said.
He said they will be putting out a small group of flags on the property if council agrees.
“This will be a good visual for those coming into the town to let them know we are thinking about the veterans,” Gleaton stated.
Council agreed with the proposal.
In other business:
- Gleaton stated that a representative from the Municipal Association of South Carolina will be attending the next council meeting to discuss town business license updates. Gleaton said that the state is requiring every municipality to have business licenses be scheduled in the same date range from May 1 to April 30 of the next year among other changes.
- Councilwoman Renee Olenick said that there are no new members at the exercise center at the seniors center. She said they have had groups of three or four exercising at the center. For more information on the exercise center, contact Neeses Town Hall.
- The next Neeses Adopt-a-Highway litter cleanup will be Saturday, Oct. 23. It will be part of the Orangeburg County 2021 Fall Cleanup Days from Saturday, Oct. 16, to Sunday, Oct. 31, and the cleanup campaign is sponsored by Orangeburg County Litter Control and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful. Bags, grabbers, gloves and vests will be provided for the cleanup. Orangeburg County Litter Control will pick up bags after they have been filled with litter. Contact Neeses Town Hall regarding the local cleanup. For more information about the county cleanups, contact 803-533-6162 or 803-534-2409, ext. 8918.