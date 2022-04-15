NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Councilman sworn in after special election

NEESES – A former mayor and previous councilman from other terms, Joseph “Joe” Corbett, was sworn in as a new councilman Thursday evening, April 7, at the Neeses Town Council meeting that was moved from its regular scheduled date of the first Tuesday of the month because of the bad storms that evening.

Corbett, who won the recent special election, was sworn in by Gary Doremus, Orangeburg County magistrate, at the start of the meeting.

He was later chosen as mayor pro tem by council but not without some discussion and not before motions for others and a decision that was declined.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton opened the floor for nominations for mayor pro tem, which is basically a stand-in for the mayor when he cannot be present for meetings and other occasions.

Councilman Wylie Williams first nominated Renee Olenick. Olenick said she did not want the nomination. “I have not sat in the mayor’s seat before like Joe has,” she said.

Paula Dyches Hutchins nominated Williams at about the same time Williams nominated Olenick. The nomination of Williams was seconded by Corbett.

Williams, however, declined serving.

Hutchins then nominated Corbett. This was seconded by Williams.

Corbett accepted the decision.

Gleaton, earlier in the meeting, brought up some old business – the town building on 2017 Silversprings Road, which council had been concerned about in previous meetings because of its condition and had discussed options about remodeling and/or selling it.

Gleaton said, “The appraiser is putting together a package for us. I think we will get some good information from him. Hopefully, we will have the report by the next meeting.”

Gleaton discussed other old business, including the updated business license ordinance which was updated according to state mandate that all S.C. municipalities have standardization when it comes to business license fees.

“We are in the process of mailing off business license renewals,” said Gleaton. He emphasized that these would be based on the updated business license ordinance.

Gleaton said, according to the ordinance, that for the first $2,000 a business is worth, the license fee is $15 and every $100 after that it is an additional 38 cents. The cap on business worth is $400,000.

“$167 is the maximum fee for a $400,000 business under this ordinance, and $400,000 is the cap,” Gleaton added.

When asked by The T&D if, for example, a two million dollar business were to come into the local business park, Gleaton stated according to this ordinance that the cap would be $400,000 and that the two million dollar business would still only pay $167 for a business license.

Council went into executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss financial issues. Upon return to open session, Council approved hiring Joey Miller as the part-time maintenance worker for the town. Salary details are being worked out.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton stated over email, "Joey will be replacing Mr. Wesley Gleaton, who will be retiring after 16 years of faithful service to the town of Neeses."

In other business:

Neeses Town Council will be having a work session on the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget on Monday, April 25 at 5 p.m.

The next regular council meeting will occur Tuesday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Neeses Town Hall.

A public hearing on the budget will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m at town hall.

Gleaton said the new playground chips have been distributed in three areas and that Williams and others assisted in the distribution.

