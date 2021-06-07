NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Council gives second reading to budget

NEESES – Mayor Kenneth Gleaton and Neeses Town Council gave second reading to the 2021-2022 operational budget totaling $465,542 during their June Council meeting.
Gleaton stated this amount includes approximately $300,000 in Orangeburg County penny sales tax money. A public hearing for this budget will be held Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at Neeses Town Hall.
During public comments, a citizen stated concerns about Ninety Six Road, where accidents, including a fatal accident, recently have occurred. She was also concerned about the intersection of Ninety Six Road and Highway 321/Savannah Highway and other intersections.
The citizen said that people are not following the speed limit on Ninety Six Road and that there have been multiple accidents and injuries in the area.
Council has had previous discussions about the area and has sought a traffic study by the S.C. Department of Transportation for it.
Gleaton said they have to work through state agencies and have done their best to do so. He added he will be meeting with an engineer from SCDOT soon.
The citizen said that she may be starting a petition through the county.
Gleaton next said that the Save the Children program which was providing the food for Mayors United and volunteers to distribute in towns throughout western Orangeburg County ended May 28.
“There will be no more food distributions by Mayors United and Save the Children for the time being,” he said.
In other business:
- Gleaton said that the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center exercise room was opened Tuesday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, and three residents came in to exercise.
“The ones that were there were really excited,” he said.
For a full schedule for the exercise room, contact Neeses Town Hall.
- Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton stated that 13 participants ages 5-80 in the Neeses Adopt-a-Highway program met at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center and then went around town collecting 1,655 pounds of litter on Saturday, May 15.
- Councilwoman Renee Olenick said that they had a great tee-ball program awards day and picnic recently. She added that the children and parents loved the trophies the children received.
- Mayor Gleaton stated they are still working on adoption of a business license ordinance for the town.
- Magistrate Court will open on Wednesday, June 9.