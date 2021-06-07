NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Council gives second reading to budget

NEESES – Mayor Kenneth Gleaton and Neeses Town Council gave second reading to the 2021-2022 operational budget totaling $465,542 during their June Council meeting.

Gleaton stated this amount includes approximately $300,000 in Orangeburg County penny sales tax money. A public hearing for this budget will be held Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at Neeses Town Hall.

During public comments, a citizen stated concerns about Ninety Six Road, where accidents, including a fatal accident, recently have occurred. She was also concerned about the intersection of Ninety Six Road and Highway 321/Savannah Highway and other intersections.

The citizen said that people are not following the speed limit on Ninety Six Road and that there have been multiple accidents and injuries in the area.

Council has had previous discussions about the area and has sought a traffic study by the S.C. Department of Transportation for it.

Gleaton said they have to work through state agencies and have done their best to do so. He added he will be meeting with an engineer from SCDOT soon.

The citizen said that she may be starting a petition through the county.