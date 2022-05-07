NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Council gives first reading to budget

NEESES – The Town of Neeses gave first reading of their 2022-2023 operational budget of $445,959, with $300,000 of that being penny sales tax funds, during their regular council meeting Tuesday evening, May 3.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said this was a 4.2% decrease from last year’s budget and that there may be some modifications. A motion was made to approve the first reading, and it was seconded and approved by council.

In the past couple of months in regular council meetings, as reported in the T&D, council has been discussing what to do with a town building located at 2017 Silversprings Road. Council continued this discussion Tuesday night.

Mayor Gleaton said, “We just got our package back from our appraiser. We have not had time to review it.”

He said council will, upon eventual review of the appraisal package, decide whether to sell the building as-is or fix it up with the option to keep it or sell it. No motions or decisions were made because the review process of the appraiser’s package was pending.

Mayor Gleaton also discussed business license renewals and that the process has been going smoothly, though it has been hectic. “We are about 95 percent complete,” Gleaton said.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said, “We just have a few more coming in.”

Sonja Gleaton said they, post-pandemic, are trying to start back up the Seniors Program at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center. Gleaton said they may have a regular program with a meal for $5 apiece for the “most senior members” of the community – those well above retirement age. She said they may also have speakers but that the program is in the planning stage.

In other business:

Sonja Gleaton gave a report from the Neeses Adopt-a-Highway group cleanup event on Saturday, April 9. She said 20 volunteers, for three hours apice, cleaned up 1.12 tons of trash along 9.5 miles of Savannah Highway, Neeses Highwayt,, Ninety-Six Road, Henry Road, Water Tank Road,and Pine, Bolin, Rice and Goldcoast streets. This figure came from 58 33-gallon-sized bags weighing in at 38.5 pounds a bag for a total of 2,233 pounds or 1.12 tons of trash.

• Councilwoman Renee Olenick said that pictures were recently taken of tee-ball teams in the town as the season is coming to a close. Mayor Gleaton said that participation trophies have been ordered for the children who played tee-ball this year.

• The next regular town council meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Neeses Town Hall.

