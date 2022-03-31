NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Corbett certified as winner of council seat

NEESES -- The official results for the Neeses Special Election are in, and Joseph "Joe" Corbett is still the winner of the council seat.

Neeses Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said over email, "Joseph will be sworn in as a council member at the April 5 town council meeting."

The regular Neeses Town Council meeting will be held this Tuesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.

There was one absentee vote that was not available in the unofficial results earlier this week. An article on those unofficial results and previous articles on the election process in the town appeared previously in The T&D.

According to information sent Thursday, June 31, Corbett received 31 votes on election day plus one absentee vote for a total of 32 votes.

Julian Griffith received 12 votes. The total votes cast overall were 44.

