‘Meet the Candidates’ forum on Wednesday

The Orangeburg branch of the NAACP will host a virtual “Meet the Candidates” political forum introducing some of the candidates in the Nov. 8 election.

Branch President Barbara Johnson-Williams said the event will offer people a chance to learn about the candidates running in their area.

“Our goal really is to just educate the voters about the candidates’ views,” Johnson-Williams said.

“One of our goals with the NAACP is education,” she said.

The candidates who will be present include those who are running for positions in Orangeburg County School Board districts 1, 3, 5 and 7.

S.C. House District 66 Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and District 93 Rep. Russell Ott, D-Orangeburg, have agreed to participate. Their opponents have been invited to attend as well.

Invitations were also sent to Senate candidates.

The event will be live streamed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the NAACP Orangeburg Facebook page at ORANGEBURGBRANCHNAACP and YouTube page at www.ds4c.link/oburgnaacp.

The forum is also being sponsored by Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta incorporated, Beta Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha incorporated and the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha incorporated.

Terry Benjamin II, a Claflin University mass communications senior, is reporting for The Times and Democrat as a Lee Enterprises-sponsored news-sports intern.

