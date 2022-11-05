Mayor: Old Neeses town hall sale delayed

NEESES – Mayor Kenneth Gleaton announced during the Neeses Town Council meeting on Tuesday that there has been some delay in completing the sale of the old town hall, which is used as an EMS building, at 2017 Silversprings Road.

The online listing from Robinson Real Estate Services states that the sale of the building is still pending.

Gleaton said, “It has been turned over to the attorneys to do the old title search. When we hear from them, we can go forward with the sale.”

Gleaton earlier gave inspection results related to the roof of the current town hall.

Gleaton said Homer Chavis of Carolina Craftsmen Home Improvement LLC in Neeses inspected the roof in early October and found improperly nailed shingles.

“He sealed the wall flashings around the front and sealed the loose shingles with sealant,” Gleaton added.

Gleaton said he hopes this will hold until the town needs a new roof for the facility.

In other business, several months have passed since the Labor Day fundraiser for the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center was held in Neeses.

Also during the meeting, Councilwoman Renee Olenick announced that the Rookie All Star Team recognition has been changed to Saturday, Nov. 12 at what locals call the shed behind the museum.

The previous time listed for the event was from 10 to noon. Contact the Neeses Town Hall for more information.

Hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be served to the children from the team. The coaches will be presenting the players with certificates of recognition.

Olenick said, “We are going to recognize our first Neeses Rookie All Star Team.”

“They really had a ball,” Olenick added.

Councilwoman Paula Hutchins will be coordinating and helping with the next Neeses senior luncheon for Neeses residents ages 62 and up at the S.R.L.C. on Monday, Nov. 14 starting at 11 a.m.

Hutchins said, regarding the theme of this luncheon, “We will be doing the traditional Thanksgiving dinner.”

Past themes have included Mardi Gras and a Hawaiian theme.

She said her mother, Billie Jean Jackson, will be doing most of the cooking for the luncheon, including the turkey and dressing.

For more information or to RSVP, call 803-247-2434.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton gave a report on the latest major litter cleanup by the Neeses Adopt a Highway Group in October.

The group does approximately three to four major cleanups each year formally, with members informally picking up trash between major cleanups as well.

Gleaton said 14 volunteers cleaned up 66 bags of litter last month, and they used 33-gallon bags.

She said, “I appreciate everyone’s support, and the excitement was so good.”

Gleaton said they covered several key streets and highways in Neeses for the cleanup.

Hamburgers were provided for the volunteers by Hutchins.

Council voted to approve a resolution to adopt the five-year update of Orangeburg County’s Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2021 during the meeting.

Mayor Gleaton said flags have been placed for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11 in the town and a special banner for veterans will be hung in the town as well.

The next Council meeting for the Town of Neeses will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Neeses Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.