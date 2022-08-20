Mayor: ‘I override your vote’; Clemons pushes through Norway ballot question

NORWAY – Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons said she was overriding two council members’ votes during the town’s August council meeting, as recorded via Facebook Live.

The dispute started over an ordinance that could change the way council members are elected in the town.

Clemons said council was giving second reading to an ordinance setting up a referendum in November so voters can decide whether to change from single-member voting districts to at-large voting. If the referendum passes, candidates from any area in the town can run for any open seats.

Clemons earlier stated the town still has an open seat in District 4 after the filing deadline passed with no one seeking the seat. The election is Sept. 13.

Clemons reminded those in attendance that they had been under the single-member voting district method since the 1980s, but that it is not working in the present day.

“And the proof is in the pudding, and the proof is we are at our third election, and no one has signed up for District 4,” Clemons said.

Councilman Gregg Covington made a motion to amend the ordinance and not have the referendum put on the ballot.

Councilwoman Amanda Holiday seconded the motion.

Clemons said, “As the mayor and CEO, I am going to override both Councilman Covington and Councilwoman Holiday.”

When Covington questioned the decision, Clemons said, “I override your vote and Councilman Holiday’s.”

Covington said he did not think she could override two votes.

Clemons said, “As the mayor and CEO, I can do that for the betterment of the town.”

The Town of Norway does have a strong-mayor, weak-council form of municipal government, but it was unclear to those present if that meant one mayoral vote could supersede two council votes.

Holiday next said, in summary, she was expressing her disappointment that council members could not express their opinions and that she was showing her disappointment with having two votes counteracted by the mayor's one vote.

Clemons said, “As the mayor and CEO and looking at the totality and overall operation of the town, I have the right to override that vote.”

“So at this time, the second reading (of the ordinance to proceed with the referendum) has passed. Please note the vote was overridden. The referendum goes on the ballot. … If you're against it, go vote. If you are for it, go vote,” she said.

Clemons said the referendum would be effective for voting for the November 2023 election.

Earlier in the meeting, Clemons gave the water department report. She said there were no water leak issues to report this month.

She added the 2021 Water Quality Report was submitted to DHEC with no incident. Clemons stated that the link to the report was placed on the water bills for citizens and on the town's page.

Clemons also said the town attorney is working on paperwork to transfer property from the Hornet Alumni Association to the town so that work can continue with the bidding process on the Winchester Avenue water line replacement project.

Clemons next moved to the wastewater department. She said the wastewater plant is doing well overall. However, she stated they are still having a problem with citizens putting baby wipes in the sewer system and said she was begging citizens not to put them in the system. She emphasized that it costs the town $1,000 every time they have to work on the system.

In other business:

• Chief Williams of the Norway Police Department earlier gave his department's report and stated they issued 31 traffic citations in the month of July but had no traffic collisions. He said they also had one arrest warrant issued for assault and battery in the third degree. Williams added there were no incident reports issued for July but that there are two ongoing investigations which are pending arrest.

• For more information and to listen to budget information from the meeting, see the Facebook Live video at www.facebook.com/1013716612050884/videos/2155542821271340 .