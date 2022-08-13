Local officials graduate from Institute of Government for County Officials

Local county officials graduated on Aug. 3 from Levels I and II of the Institute of Government for County Officials at the annual conference of the South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC), held Aug. 1–4.

“It is an honor for me to recognize members of the class of 2022,” said 2021-22 SCAC President Paul A. Cain (Oconee County Council vice chairman) when recognizing graduates at the conference’s opening session on Aug. 3. “Thank you for your dedication to county government, as demonstrated by your graduation today. Congratulations!”

Level I

Graduating from Level I were: Orangeburg County — Kenneth McCaster, council member

Level II

Calhoun County -- Richard Hall, building and planning official; Orangeburg County — Deloris Frazier, council member

The Institute of Government for County Officials provides county officials the opportunity to enhance their skills and abilities to function more effectively. SCAC partners with the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities, College of Charleston, to offer the Institute of Government three times per year. Clemson University’s master of public administration program sponsors the institute.

County officials must complete 27 hours of instruction to graduate from Level I, and 18 hours of instruction to graduate from Level II.