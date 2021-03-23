Local council members graduate from MASC institute

T&D Region council members recently graduated from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

David Barber of Holly Hill, Leroy Harley of Bowman, Berley James of Norway, Kalu Agba Kalu of Orangeburg and Sharon Bennett of St. Matthews received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s virtual Hometown Legislative Action Week.

Established in 1986, the institute is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of local government. Participants learn about the role of elected officials as well as administrative staff. Municipal officials also learn about the relationships between local, state and federal levels of government. The institute includes two daylong sessions and three morning sessions.

“For more than 30 years, the Association has encouraged local elected officials to participate in the institute, whether they are newly elected or have served for a while,” said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning of the Municipal Association. “This institute gives elected leaders with diverse personal and professional backgrounds an understanding of how to run a local government effectively.”