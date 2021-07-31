Lawmakers: Much done, not done amid COVID

Govan said there should also be laws in place to prevent persons who are an immediate danger to themselves and others from being able to obtain lethal weapons.

Govan said there should not be a decrease in the focus on the coronavirus, and how it is still impacting citizens.

“One of the things that I hope we do moving forward, and I don’t think we can afford to be regressive in terms of how we address what is not going away anytime soon, and that’s the dreadful impact of the coronavirus on our population. ... I’ll be working very diligently to try to convince the governor and others who are opposed to allowing our health care officials to be aggressive about getting the word out,” Govan said.

Govan said the pandemic should still be at the forefront of concerns for all government officials, making sure that citizens continue to get vaccinated, and that the proper measures are put in place to ensure that children and teachers are safe upon their return to school in the fall.

Govan said combating the virus and establishing the safety and well-being of citizens should not be a partisan issue.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter

Cobb-Hunter described the session as unusual.