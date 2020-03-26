You are the owner of this article.
Labor candidate running for S.C. House seat
Labor candidate running for S.C. House seat

Labor Party candidate Willie Legette filed has filed for the S.C. House District 95 seat held by Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg.

Legette is currently the only challenger to Govan, who is seeking re-election.

South Carolina’s candidate filing period closes Monday, March 30 at noon.

Two T&D Region special elections have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

The Town of Branchville’s special election, originally scheduled for March 31, and the City of Bamberg’s special election, originally scheduled for April 7, have been postponed.

The postponement of all March and April elections was announced by Gov. Henry McMaster on March 15.

All affected elections will be rescheduled to occur after May 1, and specific dates will be announced at a later date.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

