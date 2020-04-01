Incumbents challenged in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

This story has been updated to reflect that James Darold Wilson is also a Democratic candidate for the Orangeburg County Council District 5 seat held by Janie Cooper, who is also being challenged by Christopher Glover.

A number of elected officials will be facing challengers in the upcoming party primaries.

In Orangeburg County, House members, county council members and the sheriff are among those facing opposition.

In Bamberg County, a number of public officials are not seeking re-election, including the sheriff, coroner, clerk of court and probate judge.

Calhoun County officials are unopposed in their bids for re-election.

Candidate filing closed Monday at noon. People who want to vote in the June 9 primary must be registered by May 9.

The candidates are:

U.S. Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham is being challenged in the Republican primary by Duke Bucker, Michael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds.

Jaime Harrison was the lone Democrat to file for the seat.