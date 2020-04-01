Incumbents challenged in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

This story has been updated to reflect that James Darold Wilson is also a Democratic candidate for the Orangeburg County Council District 5 seat held by Janie Cooper, who is also being challenged by Christopher Glover.
A number of elected officials will be facing challengers in the upcoming party primaries.
In Orangeburg County, House members, county council members and the sheriff are among those facing opposition.
In Bamberg County, a number of public officials are not seeking re-election, including the sheriff, coroner, clerk of court and probate judge.
Calhoun County officials are unopposed in their bids for re-election.
Candidate filing closed Monday at noon. People who want to vote in the June 9 primary must be registered by May 9.
The candidates are:
U.S. Senate
Sen. Lindsey Graham is being challenged in the Republican primary by Duke Bucker, Michael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds.
Jaime Harrison was the lone Democrat to file for the seat.
Bill Bledsoe of the Constitution Party has filed, along with Libertarians Keenan Dunham and David Weikle.
U.S. House District 2
Congressman Joe Wilson is being challenged in the Republican primary by Michael Bishop.
Democrat Adair Boroughs, Constitution Party candidate Kathleen Wright and Alliance Party candidate Sonny Narang have also filed for the seat.
U.S. House District 6
Congressman James Clyburn was the only Democrat to file for the seat.
Republican John McCollum and Constitution Party candidate Mark Hackett also filed.
S.C. Senate District 26
Sen. Nikki Setzler, a Democrat, filed for re-election. Republicans Perry Finch and Chris Smith also filed for the seat.
S.C. Senate District 39
Democrats Cindy Evans, Jerry Montgomery, William Johnson and Vernon Stephens are running for the seat held by Sen. John Matthews, who is not running for re-election.
Tom Connor filed for the seat as a Republican.
S.C. Senate District 40
Sen. Brad Hutto is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Michael Addison.
S.C. House District 66
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter is not being challenged in the Democratic primary. Jeffrey Cila filed as a Republican.
S.C. House District 90
Rep. Justin Bamberg is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Evert Comer Jr. Glenn Posey has filed as a Republican.
S.C. House District 91
Rep. Lonnie Hosey, a Democrat, is unopposed.
S.C. House District 93
Rep. Russell Ott, a Democrat, is unopposed.
S.C. House District 95
Rep. Jerry Govan is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Kevin Ray. Willie Legette filed as the Labor Party candidate.
1st Circuit Solicitor
Solicitor David Pascoe, a Democrat, is unopposed.
2nd Circuit Solicitor
R. Jackson Cooper and Bill Weeks are running for the seat as Republicans. Solicitor Strom Thurmond Jr. did not file for re-election.
Orangeburg County
County Council District 2
Councilman Johnny Ravenell, a Democrat, is unopposed.
County Council District 3
Councilman Harry Wimberly is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Kenneth McCaster.
County Council District 4
Councilman Heyward Livingston is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Joseph Garvin.
County Council District 5
Councilwoman Janie Cooper is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Christopher Glover and James Darold Wilson.
Sheriff
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Darnell Johnson.
Coroner
Coroner Samuetta Marshall, a Democrat, is unopposed.
Clerk of Court
Clerk of Court Winnifa Clark, a Democrat, is unopposed.
Bamberg County
County Council District 1
Councilman Trent Kinard is being challenged by Phil Myers in the Democratic primary.
County Council District 4
John Jennings Jr. and Spencer Donaldson have filed for the seat as Democrats. Councilman Joe Guess Jr. did not file for re-election.
County Council District 5
Ricky Dansby and Jonathan Goodman II have filed for the seat as Democrats. Councilman the Rev. Isaiah Odom did not file for re-election.
County Council District 7
Councilman Clint Carter is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Dean Fralix.
Sheriff
Kenneth Bamberg, T. Ben Hay and Eddie Williams Jr. have filed for the seat as Democrats. Fred Smart filed as a Republican. Sheriff Ed Darnell did not file for re-election.
Probate Judge
Donna Brown filed as a Democrat. Probate Judge Sarah Noel did not file for re-election.
Clerk of Court
Quinlyn Connelly, Jannie Johnson and Adam Ness have filed for the seat as Democrats. Clerk of Court James “Pedie” Hiers did not file for re-election.
Coroner
Wallace Hicks, Jr. and Trey Benton filed for the seat as Democrats. Coroner Willard Duncan did not file for re-election.
Calhoun County
County Council District 1
Council Chairman David Summers Jr., a Republican, is unopposed.
County Council District 2
Councilman Ken Westbury, a Democrat, is unopposed.
Sheriff
Sheriff Thomas Summers Jr., a Democrat, is unopposed.
Probate Judge
Probate Judge Kathryn Brown, a Democrat, is unopposed.
Clerk of Court
Clerk of Court Kenneth Hasty, a Democrat, is unopposed.
Coroner
Coroner Donnie B. Porth, a Republican, is unopposed.
Auditor
Auditor April Wise, a Democrat, is unopposed.
Treasurer
Treasurer Rebecca Furtick, a Democrat, is unopposed.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
