In S.C., Graham, Harrison near end of well-funded Senate fight

Graham has raised around $67 million, and his third-quarter haul of $28 million represented a quarterly record for any GOP Senate candidate.

The money has amounted to wall-to-wall digital and broadcast advertising, as well as a plethora of mailers. Harrison, a former lobbyist and associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has even used some of his copious cash to mount an effort to steer conservative voters toward Bill Bledsoe, a Constitution Party candidate who dropped out to endorse Graham, but whose name remains on ballots. The move is an attempt to cleave votes from Graham in the tightening race. Bledsoe has asked the campaign to “cease and desist” from what he calls dishonest “dirty tricks” advertising.

More than a million South Carolinians have already voted in this year’s general election, with absentee voting obliterating records from 2016. Voting for Graham in Lexington County, Steve Smith of Pelion called the ads “crooked,” saying he had even briefly considered voting for Bledsoe until he read the fine print on the ads.

“A lot of people don’t look at the bottom where it says, ‘Paid for by Jaime Harrison,' " he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}