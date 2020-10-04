In-person absentee voting begins

Citizens will have the ability to cast their early votes beginning this week.

In-person absentee voting will begin Monday, Oct. 5 and end Nov. 2 for the Nov. 3 general election.

In Orangeburg County, there will be three locations where voters can cast their early vote.

Voters can cast a ballot at the Orangeburg County Administration building located at 1437 Amelia St. Voting will take place in the County Council Chambers.

Voters will also be able to vote at the North Branch of the Orangeburg County Library located at 4585 Main St. and the Vance Senior Center, located at 1304 Old Number Six Hwy.

All locations will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on October 31.

In Bamberg County, voters will have two locations where they can cast a ballot.

Citizens can vote at the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 1234 North St. and the Kearse Agriculture Building located at 847 Calhoun St.