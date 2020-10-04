 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In-person absentee voting begins
0 comments
alert

In-person absentee voting begins

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting ballot box illustration

Citizens will have the ability to cast their early votes beginning this week.

In-person absentee voting will begin Monday, Oct. 5 and end Nov. 2 for the Nov. 3 general election.

In Orangeburg County, there will be three locations where voters can cast their early vote.

Voters can cast a ballot at the Orangeburg County Administration building located at 1437 Amelia St. Voting will take place in the County Council Chambers.

Voters will also be able to vote at the North Branch of the Orangeburg County Library located at 4585 Main St. and the Vance Senior Center, located at 1304 Old Number Six Hwy.

All locations will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on October 31.

In Bamberg County, voters will have two locations where they can cast a ballot.

Citizens can vote at the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 1234 North St. and the Kearse Agriculture Building located at 847 Calhoun St.

The county voter registration office will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This location will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Oct. 31.

The Kearse Agriculture Building will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Calhoun County residents can cast their early ballots at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office located at 103 Courthouse Drive.

The county voter registration and elections office will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 26, the office will begin operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The office will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only on Oct. 24 and 31.

Voters will be required to complete an application before casting a ballot.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Governor's Update on Coronavirus (COVID-19) | May 20, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News