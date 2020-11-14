Hutto seeks to lead Senate Democrats

The Democrats in South Carolina’s Senate will soon choose a new leader, and Sen. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg is a candidate for the position.
The state’s longest-serving Senate member, Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, is stepping down as the Senate minority leader after serving eight years in the position.
“For the last eight years, he’s been somebody we can depend on, and led us through some tough issues. He’s decided that he’s not going to pursue anymore, other than the two terms that he’s served,” Hutto said.
“We all appreciate the hard work that he did,” Hutto said.
Hutto said that he will pursue the leadership position.
Hutto, who was recently re-elected to his District 40 seat, has served in the Senate since 1996. He serves on several committees, including the Education, Legislative Oversight and Judiciary committees.
According to The State newspaper, Sens. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, and Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, are also seeking the position.
“With the last election we’ve lost a few seats, and so we’re going to have to, even though we’ve got a few less voices, ensure that we have our voice heard to make sure as issues come before us both sides are heard on every issue. I don’t think we’ll have a problem doing that,” Hutto said.
Hutto said he will work to ensure the voices of the Senate Democrats don’t go unheard if he’s selected for the leadership role.
“Making sure that all 16 members of the caucus have an opportunity to be heard, I want to make sure we can build a consensus on the issues as we go forward. I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” Hutto said.
Hutto said a decision on Setzler’s successor will happen sooner rather than later.
“We’ll meet some time in the near future and select a new minority leader,” Hutto said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
