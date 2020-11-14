Hutto seeks to lead Senate Democrats

The Democrats in South Carolina’s Senate will soon choose a new leader, and Sen. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg is a candidate for the position.

The state’s longest-serving Senate member, Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, is stepping down as the Senate minority leader after serving eight years in the position.

“For the last eight years, he’s been somebody we can depend on, and led us through some tough issues. He’s decided that he’s not going to pursue anymore, other than the two terms that he’s served,” Hutto said.

“We all appreciate the hard work that he did,” Hutto said.

Hutto said that he will pursue the leadership position.

Hutto, who was recently re-elected to his District 40 seat, has served in the Senate since 1996. He serves on several committees, including the Education, Legislative Oversight and Judiciary committees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to The State newspaper, Sens. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, and Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, are also seeking the position.