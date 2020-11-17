Hutto picked to lead Senate Democrats; minority leader focusing on jobs, health, education

Hutto called for a commitment to transparency.

“On the political side, we’ve got to commit ourselves to being transparent and having outreach, reaching out to young people and trying to get our message out to persuade people why Democrats have ideas that make sense for everybody in South Carolina,” Hutto said.

Hutto will also seek to address the many areas of citizen’s lives that have been impacted by the pandemic.

He spoke on the importance of restoring jobs, addressing education issues and distributing a vaccine for the coronavirus once it becomes available.

“Everybody should have the opportunity to have this, but we’ve got to make sure that as the rollout of the vaccines come, we make sure that it’s available in the rural areas as well,” Hutto said.

Hutto described education as an obvious issue that will be addressed, starting with the current education models implemented due to the pandemic.

“It’s been huge that our students are not face to face in front of teachers going on the second semester now. We need to do the things from a health care point of view to get us back into the classroom,” Hutto said.