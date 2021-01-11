Hutto elected chair of Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation; Cobb-Hunter says vote violates board’s tradition

She said there was a “gentleman’s agreement” that the senior member leads the delegation.

“It turns out that Rep. Russell Ott and I seem to have been the only gentlemen at the table. But, once again, we appear to have an instance where women can carry the water but are not allowed to drink the water. And certainly, at least not sitting at the head of the table,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“I have always been a firm believer in principle and process. As such, it was a matter of principle for me that the established process of the senior member chairing the delegation be followed. Tonight’s vote clearly indicates that four of the six delegation members do not stand on principle, have no respect for process, and can be easily compromised with promises,” she said.

She also said, “Isn’t it ironic that this power play comes as we end the regime of a president who also has no respect for tradition, process or the significance of the work of women.

“It further indicates that it’s not a matter of Democrat, Republican or independent. It’s a function of privilege, class and gender. Like many others, I’ve dealt with this type of behavior my entire political career.”

Govan said he was taken aback by Cobb-Hunter’s comments.